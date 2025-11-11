Leftover Mashed Potatoes Make This Retro Dish A Breeze To Make

The holidays are a time of feasts. Then, in between each giant meal, it's a time of finding ways to eat all the food that wasn't finished. If more often than not you're just reheating what's in your fridge, or if, when you're feeling wild, turning them into a leftovers sandwich, we have a suggestion of a fun dish to make: Thanksgiving leftovers shepherd's pie.

Shepherd's pie is a traditional British dish of ground lamb, hence the name shepherd's, with a delicious top crust of mashed potatoes. It originated as a way to use up what was on hand, so making it with the mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, and turkey sitting in the fridge fits.

This version is simple. You can make your own pie crust or buy a premade one. Line the bottom of the crust with a mix of butter and ground stuffing. On top of that, place chopped up leftover turkey, veggies, and gravy. Cover with leftover mashed potatoes and slash to allow for steam to escape. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes and enjoy.