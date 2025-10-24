The Seasonal Trader Joe's Chips That Shoppers Are Stocking Up On
It takes a lot for a Trader Joe's snack to stand out. Our list of 28 of the best snacks from TJ's doesn't even cover all of them. It's near impossible to do! As if the year-round choices weren't enough, a seasonal Trader Joe's obsession has returned to stores and people online are celebrating. It's the Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips, a crispy snack made of thin sliced potato and covered with salt, onion powder, garlic powder, celery, sage, and thyme. Sounds perfect for tiding us over until the big day.
The chips were first introduced in 2015 and Trader Joe's has since expanded its stuffing seasoned products to include popcorn. A bag of the chips costs $2.99. They're only available for a short time, so it's not unheard of for people to buy enough to last them throughout the year. They're perfect as a side to your Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches. These are not only great to snack on, they also can add a bit of flavorful crunch crushed up atop your own stuffing this Thanksgiving.
What shoppers are saying about the stuffing chip
On TikTok they're calling it "Thanksgiving on a chip." Many commenters declare they've been waiting all year for this to hit the shelves again. One person excitedly exclaimed, in all caps, "RED ALERT THE THANKSGIVING CHIPS HAVE ARRIVED."
On Reddit you can find a pro tip of picking up a jar of TJ's cranberry sauce to dip these chips in. Just a light dip into the sauce works wonders, giving it a slight sweetness reminiscent of mixing the cranberry sauce and stuffing on your plate on Thanksgiving day. On another Reddit thread people recommend putting it on all sorts of dishes — from mac n cheese to butternut squash. If you want these you may have to hurry. Learn from the sad story from a Redditor who posted, "I just drove an hour round trip and they were gone and the sign down already." If they're out of stock where you are, don't worry, Trader Joe's has plenty of other great fall finds to try this season.