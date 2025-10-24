The Seasonal Trader Joe's Chips That Shoppers Are Stocking Up On

It takes a lot for a Trader Joe's snack to stand out. Our list of 28 of the best snacks from TJ's doesn't even cover all of them. It's near impossible to do! As if the year-round choices weren't enough, a seasonal Trader Joe's obsession has returned to stores and people online are celebrating. It's the Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips, a crispy snack made of thin sliced potato and covered with salt, onion powder, garlic powder, celery, sage, and thyme. Sounds perfect for tiding us over until the big day.

The chips were first introduced in 2015 and Trader Joe's has since expanded its stuffing seasoned products to include popcorn. A bag of the chips costs $2.99. They're only available for a short time, so it's not unheard of for people to buy enough to last them throughout the year. They're perfect as a side to your Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches. These are not only great to snack on, they also can add a bit of flavorful crunch crushed up atop your own stuffing this Thanksgiving.