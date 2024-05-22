Flash-Fry Your Herbs For A Truly Out-Of-This-World Salad Topping

Everyone makes mistakes when cooking with fresh herbs, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to expand how you use them, including one great method: flash-frying. Doing this not only punches up their texture, it looks amazing, and it brings out more of their flavor. And while flash-fried herbs are great in a variety of meals as a garnish (or even just tempura-fried), they might shine brightest as a salad topping, where they provide a crispy, delicate, melt-in-your-mouth texture and perfectly complimentary flavors for any salad.

The best part is, flash-frying herbs for your salad is quick and relatively easy. There are a few things you should know, though. You have to make sure to pair the right fried herbs with the right ingredients, and you have to treat the herbs correctly beforehand to get the most out of them. And you should always use the freshest herbs, because even partially wilted ones won't take to the flash-frying process nearly as well.