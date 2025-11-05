Review: These New Dunkin' Holiday Drinks Aren't Your Standard Seasonal Fare

Even though it might feel like pumpkin spice has only just rejoined us, the truth is that the holiday season is now officially approaching. And as you might suspect, many of your favorite restaurants and cafés are busy updating their offerings to take advantage of this special time of year — including Dunkin'.

This year, the ubiquitous coffee chain and donut purveyor is doing a significant refresh of its winter holiday menu, including adding two brand-new beverages into the mix. Perhaps surprisingly, the inaugural products don't lean too heavily into the peppermint, gingerbread, and other sugar-and-spice-heavy flavors that tend to dominate the colder months. Instead, what you end up drinking would probably feel like a reasonable order during any month.

As a born and bred New Englander with a dyed-in-the-wool appreciation for Dunkin', I was excited when I was assigned to sample these debuting drinks. After picking up the beverages from an everyday Dunkin' location in Manhattan's East Village, I was mostly pleasantly surprised with what I found. Here's what you can expect when you sample these additions to the winter holiday menu.