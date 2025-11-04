Wendy's New Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Has Sugar, Spice, And Everything Nice
There's no denying that Wendy's classic Frosty, which comes in vanilla and chocolate, is an iconic fast-food sweet treat. Deliciously sugary and extra thick, the original recipes have mass appeal for days. That doesn't mean Wendy's won't keep trying to put a fresh spin on them with new flavor infusions, though. Does anyone remember the Salted Caramel Frosty from last year? Well, Wendy's is at it again, and this time, the newest Frosty flavor to drop is a Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion.
As you might expect, the new Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion features crumbled snickerdoodle cookies, but it also gets an added boost of the sugary cinnamon-y flavor we all know and love from snickerdoodle sauce swirled throughout. And yes, the new flavor can be made with either the vanilla or the chocolate Frosty. As a fan of snickerdoodle cookies, this piqued my interest quite a bit, so I headed over to my local Wendy's and got one of each to find out if they are as tasty as they sound. So, if you're on the fence about straying from the classics, or simply want to know which version of the recipe was better (chocolate or vanilla), I've got your back.
Price and availability
The new Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusions are available at Wendy's now. The company website mentions that they can only be found at participating Wendy's locations in the United States, but I didn't have any trouble snagging them at the one down the street from my place (in Denver, Colorado). I also checked the website and saw them listed on the menus of several other locations across the city. Just saying.
Regardless of size, a new Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion isn't going to break the bank. Still, considering prices these days, how much they cost is more important than ever. Before tax, a small Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion is priced at $4.19, a medium at $4.99, and a large at $5.49. As noted, these are far from egregious prices, but I figured you should know what you're getting yourself into. That is, of course, if you decide to give one a try after I tell you what I thought of them. We will get to that soon enough, though.
Nutritional information
When the time for a sweet treat, such as a Wendy's Frosty, arises, nutrition isn't always a main priority. I mean, it's an indulgence, right? Still, for anyone who's interested, the new Snickerdoodle Cookie Frostys come with one surprising benefit: A hearty dose of protein. A small contains nine grams of protein, a medium contains 13 grams, and a large contains 16 grams — and this goes for both the chocolate and vanilla recipes. Surprising, I know, but at least you can remind yourself of that while you savor every last drop.
Of course, Snickerdoodle Cookie Frostys are milkshakes (although they aren't technically made with ice cream), so they also come with tons of sugar, fat, and calories — duh. As for calories, a small contains 410, a medium 580, and a large 740. Again, this goes for both the chocolate and vanilla recipes. Actually, the only place the two versions of the new Frosty vary pertains to the total grams of fat in a medium-sized cup. The chocolate contains 17 grams of total fat, and the vanilla 16 grams. Interestingly, they come out even in the small (11 grams) and large sizes (22 grams). Regardless, no one is going to call the Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty a health-conscious option, but that's not what milkshakes are all about. Now, let's find out if it's any good.
Taste test: Vanilla Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty
Upon first diving into my Vanilla Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty, I was pleasantly surprised with how well all of the flavors came together. The bulk of the recipe is still Vanilla Frosty, but the swirl of snickerdoodle sauce throughout turned up the flavor to the max. The cookies sprinkled over the top further accentuated the cinnamon and sugar while also adding a nice bit of texture. Of course, after sitting for a little while, the cookies started to soften, but snickerdoodle cookies are supposed to be soft, so I didn't mind one bit. If you aren't into soggy-ish cookies or cereal (admittedly, I am), it might be a different story for you, but I stand by what I said. The softer the cookies got, the more I enjoyed my Vanilla Snickerdoodle Frosty.
My main complaint about Wendy's new Vanilla Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty lies in the Frosty itself, not the snickerdoodle flavor upgrades. Instead of tasting like vanilla, it's actually fairly plain in my opinion. I know that Wendy's Vanilla Frosty is not necessarily known for tasting a whole lot like the namesake flavor, but I could have used way more. Regardless, the lack of Frosty flavor allowed the snickerdoodle sauce and cookies to shine through wonderfully, effectively making them the star of the show. As a new Frosty flavor, it's pretty darn tasty. Nicely done, Wendy's! Would I forsake the chocolate recipe for it, though? Let's find out.
Taste test: Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty
As someone who is a die-hard chocolate fanatic at heart, I couldn't wait to sink my teeth into the new Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty. Thankfully, it was all I hoped it would be and more. The delectable snickerdoodle sauce swirled throughout gave the Chocolate Frosty what it's been missing all along: More flavor. Rumor has it, the classic Chocolate Frosty was intentionally made to be more like a mix between vanilla and chocolate, so it doesn't overpower the other foods served at Wendy's. Basically, it's a mild chocolate at best. This may be a letdown if you're looking for a milkshake laden with chocolate, but in this case, it's just right.
Every bite I took of my Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty, I fell more in love. The cinnamon and sugar made the mildly chocolatey Frosty pop with drool-worthy flavors. Just like with the vanilla recipe, the crumbled snickerdoodle cookies also added textural variation, making it anything but basic. Again, I really enjoyed how they softened up after sitting in the Frosty for a while as well. Seriously, though, it was all about the snickerdoodle swirl. I kept digging around and dragging my spoon along the inside of the cup in an effort to scoop as much of it up as possible with every bite. Yum! I would definitely buy the Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty again, and I strongly recommend you give it a try.
Final thoughts
In the end, both the Vanilla and Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosties surpassed my expectations. Really, you can't go wrong with either. They are packed with sugar, spice, and everything nice, just like a top-notch snickerdoodle cookie should be. Don't get it twisted: No one is going to think the flavors are gourmet, but they are super tasty nonetheless. For a fast-food milkshake, it's hard to complain about either recipe.
All that being said, I'm a firm believer that you can add chocolate to just about any sweet treat and make it better, and this is no exception to the rule. Sure, the vanilla recipe lets the snickerdoodle flavors come through stronger, but I'm still a chocolate girlie all the way. I mean, c'mon — how is chocolate not going to taste great with cinnamon and sugar? Plain and simple, the chocolate recipe just had more flavor. It might not be more snickerdoodle, but it's added flavor nonetheless, and I, for one, am here for it.
I never thought I'd see the day when I'd opt for a Frosty flavor other than plain old chocolate, but miraculously, that day has come. All hail the new Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty! I recommend you snag one while you can. If, for some reason, you miss out (either because it doesn't stay on the menu for very long or they don't offer it in your neighborhood), you might even want to try and make a Wendy's Frosty at home (it can be done) and add some snickerdoodle cookie crumbles.