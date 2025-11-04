Wendy's New Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Has Sugar, Spice, And Everything Nice

In the end, both the Vanilla and Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosties surpassed my expectations. Really, you can't go wrong with either. They are packed with sugar, spice, and everything nice, just like a top-notch snickerdoodle cookie should be. Don't get it twisted: No one is going to think the flavors are gourmet, but they are super tasty nonetheless. For a fast-food milkshake, it's hard to complain about either recipe.

All that being said, I'm a firm believer that you can add chocolate to just about any sweet treat and make it better, and this is no exception to the rule. Sure, the vanilla recipe lets the snickerdoodle flavors come through stronger, but I'm still a chocolate girlie all the way. I mean, c'mon — how is chocolate not going to taste great with cinnamon and sugar? Plain and simple, the chocolate recipe just had more flavor. It might not be more snickerdoodle, but it's added flavor nonetheless, and I, for one, am here for it.

I never thought I'd see the day when I'd opt for a Frosty flavor other than plain old chocolate, but miraculously, that day has come. All hail the new Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie Fusion Frosty! I recommend you snag one while you can. If, for some reason, you miss out (either because it doesn't stay on the menu for very long or they don't offer it in your neighborhood), you might even want to try and make a Wendy's Frosty at home (it can be done) and add some snickerdoodle cookie crumbles.