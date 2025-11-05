McDonald's May Change Some Of Its Prices Soon: Here's Why

McDonald's is among the biggest restaurant chains in the world, constantly opening new restaurants each year to satisfy its many diehard fans. In fact, even with McDonald's raising its prices considerably since 2019, the chain is still the top restaurant based on sales in the entire world. This year, however, a big change is seemingly coming to the restaurant chain that might confuse some of its long-time customers. The chain has begun rounding to the nearest $0.05 for every transaction using cash that necessitates change being returned to the customer. The reason for this development is reportedly due to the United States Treasury halting production on the penny earlier this year, making it more difficult to reliably give change using the currency long-term.

This development has already been seen by some McDonald's customers online who have noticed signs in the drive-thru stating that any cash transaction ending in 1 cent, 2 cents, 6 cents, or 7 cents will be rounded down when receiving change from the restaurant. Meanwhile, transactions ending in 3 cents, 4 cents, 8 cents, or 9 cents will all be rounded up. This model has yet to be rolled out nationwide and may take different forms for different franchisees and locations, but many expect the shift away from using pennies at the Chicago-based restaurant chain to come sooner rather than later.