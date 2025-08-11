Shallow Drawers? Here's How To Fold Kitchen Towels Like A Pro

Having limited kitchen space can make life difficult for storage and general efficiency. Certain items, like towels, are necessary to keep around, but without somewhere to put them, it's easy to find yourself buried under a mountain of them. Luckily, there are ways to fold your towels for storage to maximize your space and reduce that clutter.

There are many ways to fold towels that won't take up too much space. First, there is what's referred to as the Marie Kondo method, named after the legendary organizer and TV personality. She suggests laying out the towels and folding them in half longways to create a long towel strip. Then, fold that strip into thirds or quarters, allowing you to pack it upright like a filing cabinet, leaving your towel storage functional and stylish. The size of your drawers will determine whether thirds or quarters spark more joy, so use your judgment.

If you've a lot of towels, you can also roll them tightly to maximize the space in a drawer. Fold them in half longways to create a long, thin strip, then take one end and roll it as tightly as possible. Once you've got your towels in neat rolls, you can stack those rolls in the drawer and see just how much space you've saved. If you want to prevent them from coming undone, you can wrap a rubber band around them to hold them in that shape.