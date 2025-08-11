Shallow Drawers? Here's How To Fold Kitchen Towels Like A Pro
Having limited kitchen space can make life difficult for storage and general efficiency. Certain items, like towels, are necessary to keep around, but without somewhere to put them, it's easy to find yourself buried under a mountain of them. Luckily, there are ways to fold your towels for storage to maximize your space and reduce that clutter.
There are many ways to fold towels that won't take up too much space. First, there is what's referred to as the Marie Kondo method, named after the legendary organizer and TV personality. She suggests laying out the towels and folding them in half longways to create a long towel strip. Then, fold that strip into thirds or quarters, allowing you to pack it upright like a filing cabinet, leaving your towel storage functional and stylish. The size of your drawers will determine whether thirds or quarters spark more joy, so use your judgment.
If you've a lot of towels, you can also roll them tightly to maximize the space in a drawer. Fold them in half longways to create a long, thin strip, then take one end and roll it as tightly as possible. Once you've got your towels in neat rolls, you can stack those rolls in the drawer and see just how much space you've saved. If you want to prevent them from coming undone, you can wrap a rubber band around them to hold them in that shape.
Other ways to maximize drawer space
While folding and rolling your towels is a surefire way to manage the space in your kitchen drawers, there's more you can do to maximize what you've got. One of the first (and hardest) things to do to minimize clutter is downsizing certain items that aren't crucial to your space. Knowing when and how to clear extra things you don't need is critical for living more comfortably with what you have. Maybe you have some towels that you hardly use anyway, so consider removing them from the rotation altogether.
Stacking can also be a significant improvement to your kitchen storage. This only really works as an organizational tool if you've got deeper drawers, but storing items on top of each other can make even the tightest-feeling space more useful. You can keep like items together while still having some separation, bringing your kitchen to the next level of tidiness.
If you can't stack because your drawers are too shallow, modular organizers can still help keep things separate. These are commonly used for things like cutlery in a drawer, but you can get them in all sorts of configurations, or make your own with smaller square trays. This will allow you to keep categories of items separate while still keeping them in the same drawer. You can even apply these hacks to the most minimal of kitchen cabinets to keep your space tidy from the top down.