Thank These 2 Chain Restaurants For Today's Vintage Lamp Nostalgia
If you want to set the mood in a room with one statement piece, get yourself a stained-glass lamp. Hanging from the ceiling or artfully displayed on a table, these vintage throw-back lamps and light fixtures are nostalgic and comforting — and they're showing up in dining rooms and dens all over the place right now. Stained glass light fixtures are trending, but there are two specific styles that have captured the hearts and minds of decorators everywhere: Tiffany-style stained glass lamps inspired by the ones we all remember from Applebee's and Pizza Hut.
Applebee's is currently undergoing an image revamp, and both companies have undergone full image changes and rebrands through the decades (here's what Pizza Hut and other chain restaurants looked like in the '80s). Applebee's and Pizza Hut have had eras, and many of us enjoy a warm, fuzzy connection to the stained-glass era. It brings up memories of pizza parties and family dinners, too much soda in red, textured cups, and endless wings. That decorative lighting didn't last forever, though. Applebee's removed the iconic fixtures from its restaurants in 2012 when it underwent a major makeover, and Pizza Hut removed its branded stained-glass fixtures in the late 1990s.
How to add an old-school Tiffany-style lamp to your own home
The Tiffany-style stained glass light fixtures that were once at Pizza Hut are available to buy online in various places, but be prepared to pay prices starting at $400-$600. If you want the vibe without quite as high a price tag, grab a Tiffany-style Pizza Hut stained glass desktop lamp for a little more than $200. An Applebee's version is available at Bed Bath and Beyond, and elsewhere online for $778. You can also widen your search to all kinds of Tiffany-style light fixtures to add a touch of nostalgic warmth to your home and spark conversation about the good 'ole days.
Tiffany-style stained-glass fixtures are eye-catching statement pieces for a throw-back dining room, a game room basement, or a vintage home bar (make edible stained glass for the unveiling party!). Make the fixtures stand out by decorating the surrounding room with the same dark woods and warm tones you would find in a 1980s Pizza Hut. On the other hand, pair Tiffany-style fixtures with more of a modern look that includes clean lines and a color palette of matte black and brushed steel.