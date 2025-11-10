Thank These 2 Chain Restaurants For Today's Vintage Lamp Nostalgia

If you want to set the mood in a room with one statement piece, get yourself a stained-glass lamp. Hanging from the ceiling or artfully displayed on a table, these vintage throw-back lamps and light fixtures are nostalgic and comforting — and they're showing up in dining rooms and dens all over the place right now. Stained glass light fixtures are trending, but there are two specific styles that have captured the hearts and minds of decorators everywhere: Tiffany-style stained glass lamps inspired by the ones we all remember from Applebee's and Pizza Hut.

Applebee's is currently undergoing an image revamp, and both companies have undergone full image changes and rebrands through the decades (here's what Pizza Hut and other chain restaurants looked like in the '80s). Applebee's and Pizza Hut have had eras, and many of us enjoy a warm, fuzzy connection to the stained-glass era. It brings up memories of pizza parties and family dinners, too much soda in red, textured cups, and endless wings. That decorative lighting didn't last forever, though. Applebee's removed the iconic fixtures from its restaurants in 2012 when it underwent a major makeover, and Pizza Hut removed its branded stained-glass fixtures in the late 1990s.