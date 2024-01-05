All You Need Is Melted Candy For Beautiful Edible Stained Glass

There are tons of ways to dress up sugar cookies, whether that's using some tasty and colorful royal icing on them or dousing them in a hearty shower of sprinkles. But, besides these more traditional ways of decorating your desserts, you can also turn your sugar cookies into colorful creations by adding an edible stained glass center.

Stained glass cookies are made by adding crushed-up candies to the hollowed-out center of cookie shapes. When you bake the treats, the candies melt together and form a smooth, hard, colorful center that resembles stained glass. They also give your cookies unique tasting notes, thanks to the flavors of the sweets you used in the center. Plus, they add a crunch to your cookie, changing the texture and giving you a new eating experience.

To get started making these cookies, there are a few things to keep in mind about selecting your candies and choosing your cookie dough. Plus, there are some things to know about the methodology to ensure you get perfectly baked, mess-free treats with great flavor.