The Types Of Turkey Gordon Ramsay Turns To For A Succulent Roast

Although Thanksgiving is an American holiday not celebrated across the pond, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who can cook a better turkey than chef Gordon Ramsay. The "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares" icon knows how to roast a mean turkey, and it all comes down to the kind of turkey that the chef chooses. In particular, Ramsay is a fan of centering his dinner table around a Norfolk Black or Bronze turkey.

For those who don't know much about turkey besides a Butterball, then consider this education on the fowl. Both Norfolk Black and Bronze turkeys are a particular breed of turkey in Great Britain. They're both considered free-range turkeys, if you're trying to find an equivalent in the United States. Free-range turkeys are raised with room to roam, making them more of an ethical choice. Many consider free-range turkeys to taste better as well. Mary's Turkeys is a popular free-range brand in America.

That being said, there are some differences between Norfolk Bronze and Black. Generally, Norfolk Black turkeys resemble pheasants and are considered to be smaller, firmer birds. In comparison, Bronze are considered to be tastier and juicer of the two types. It's also worth noting the size of Ramsay's preferred turkey.