Homemade Donuts Are Simple With Pancake Mix

The best time to eat a donut is when it comes fresh out of the fryer and has been tossed in powdered sugar. Alas, making your own donuts in order to experience this heavenly moment is a time-consuming activity that requires patience and skill. Fortunately, we've got a hack that makes this process easier: starting with store-bought pancake mix.

Pancake mix contains all the same dry ingredients you'd find in a donut recipe, like flour, sugar, and a leavening agent, such as baking soda. While classic donuts are made with yeast, there are many modern recipes that use baking powder as a leavener. Using the mix results in a slightly denser textured donut because the dough doesn't have those same structured pockets of air inside that come from the yeast. Having said that, baking soda also works when you're in a rush and haven't got time for a yeasted dough to prove.

To get started, add your liquid ingredients, including eggs, milk, and melted butter, to the pancake mix, pour the batter into a donut pan, and bake until golden (or for about nine to eleven minutes). Alternatively, to make donuts that taste closer to the genuine article, hold back some of the liquid ingredients (or nix the egg and use only milk) to make a shaggy dough that can be rolled out on the counter. Cut donut shapes out of the dough and deep fry them to achieve that classic golden exterior and fried flavor.