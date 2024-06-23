12 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Making Donuts

Yeast is a phenomenon in the baking world. It is responsible for some beautiful bread loaves, some breathtaking bagels, and some perfect pizza crust, not to mention some deliciously fluffy donuts. A lot depends on those little living microorganisms eating up the sugar and starch in your dough and producing gas from it, but home cooks make a lot of mistakes with yeast every day.

One of the most egregious of these errors is using yeast that has passed its expiration date. As we mentioned, yeast is a living thing, and if you try to use a package of yeast that has expired, the organisms living inside may have "expired" too. As in, died. And dead fungi (yes, yeast is a type of fungus!) don't eat sugar and starch, which means they won't produce the carbon dioxide needed to make your dough rise. Which, in turn, means that your donuts will stay flat and hard.

Keep in mind, however, that yeast doesn't have to have passed its expiration date to have gone bad. Improper storage can lead to air and/or moisture getting inside the package, which can also kill the yeast and keep your dough from rising. To check if your yeast is still active, add a bit of yeast and sugar to ½ cup of warm water. If, after around 10 minutes, bubbles have formed on the surface, the yeast is still ready to use. If not, it's better to open a fresh package.