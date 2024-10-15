The Parchment Paper Trick For Preventing Oil Splatter While Frying Donuts

You can buy small parchment squares or cut them yourself. Whichever option you choose, make sure there's at least an inch of grabable paper at the sides or corners to help you move the donuts securely and easily. Cut them larger than you think you need to. The yeast means they'll probably be a bit bigger than the cutter you plan to use, so go at least 2 inches larger than that.

Don't be nervous about putting the parchment in oil. Most parchment paper is heat-safe up to temperatures (450 degrees Fahrenheit) much higher than you cook the average donut (375 to 380 degrees Fahrenheit). Cooking them too hot is one of the biggest donut mistakes you can make and leads to donuts that are overdone on the outside and raw on the inside.

That said, one important tip for making the best donuts is to always monitor them while frying, especially if there are little ones in the vicinity. And have a nonflammable (non-meltable) receptacle ready to place the oily parchment squares onto. That helps you keep the area clean and keeps the paper away from any open fires. Heatproof and nonflammable are two separate qualities. This trick helps keep your area clean and reduces the risk of splatter or injury, however, the risk of setting the kitchen on fire is always something to be aware of.