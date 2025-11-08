Keep Glassware Sparkling Clean With This Clever Tea Bag Hack

Henry James wrote in his novel, "The Portrait of a Lady," "There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea." There's no arguing that whether you are hosting a not-so-fancy, classic high tea or just making a cup to wind down for the evening, this drink is relaxing. However, next time you whip up some iced tea to beat the heat, brew a little extra or save those used teabags for a second pot, and you can clean your glassware with it.

As it turns out, tea has antibacterial properties. The tannins it contains, specifically the type in black tea, act as natural cleaning agents. Tannins' mildly acidic nature allows them to cut through greasy grime and fingerprints that can make your glass unsightly. How does it work? Just take three to four already used or new teabags and place them in boiled water so they can steep for at least 10 minutes. Remove the bags and allow the liquid to cool. Then pour it into a spray bottle, and voila, you have an instant glass cleaner. Spray it over your glassware and wipe it with a microfiber cloth. Additionally, you may want to rinse your glasses with warm water to remove any tea residue before drying.