Texas Roadhouse's Best-Selling Steak Is Lean But Mighty

Americans love a steak dinner, so it's no wonder that a popular place to get one is Texas Roadhouse, where about 44% of the menu is various USDA Choice steaks. With nearly 800 restaurants in 49 states, this chain moves a lot of steak in a year. And its best-selling cut is one that virtually everyone has heard of.

Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak is the humble 6-ounce sirloin. It's definitely not the largest choice available — that honor goes to the 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone steak. Despite its relatively tiny size, though, it still maintains a strong enough appeal for consumers to come out on top.

The 6-ounce sirloin was overshadowed by fattier and more flavorful cuts when we ranked Texas Roadhouse's steak options. But that hardly means it was a bad steak; on the contrary, it's a great, low-fat choice for people wanting to increase their protein intake. But the real draw lies in its affordability.