Texas Roadhouse's Best-Selling Steak Is Lean But Mighty
Americans love a steak dinner, so it's no wonder that a popular place to get one is Texas Roadhouse, where about 44% of the menu is various USDA Choice steaks. With nearly 800 restaurants in 49 states, this chain moves a lot of steak in a year. And its best-selling cut is one that virtually everyone has heard of.
Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak is the humble 6-ounce sirloin. It's definitely not the largest choice available — that honor goes to the 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone steak. Despite its relatively tiny size, though, it still maintains a strong enough appeal for consumers to come out on top.
The 6-ounce sirloin was overshadowed by fattier and more flavorful cuts when we ranked Texas Roadhouse's steak options. But that hardly means it was a bad steak; on the contrary, it's a great, low-fat choice for people wanting to increase their protein intake. But the real draw lies in its affordability.
Affordability makes the 6 ounce sirloin king
One of the things consumers appreciate about Texas Roadhouse is its affordability in general — unlike some steakhouses, you won't find any ultra-premium cuts for hundreds of dollars a plate. And with a price hovering around $13, the 6-ounce sirloin is easily the cheapest among many affordable options. But you might be able to get an even better deal.
Fans know that the best time to get a cheaper meal at Texas Roadhouse is right when they open in the early afternoon. Hours and prices can vary by location, but generally from 3 to 6 p.m., the chain offers an Early Dine-In special menu, with a selection of entrees plus two sides for $11.99. And the only non-batter-fried steak on this special menu is the 6-ounce sirloin.
The 6-ounce sirloin might be a relative underdog when it comes to flavor, but the price is near-unbeatable, especially if you're craving a simple steak dinner without breaking the bank. And don't forget to enjoy the free roll and cinnamon butter, which actually took top honors in our ranking of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse.