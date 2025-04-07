This Is The Key To Making Chili's Viral Mozzarella Sticks At Home

If you're frequently on social media, then you may have noticed that Chili's mozzarella sticks have been having a viral moment. First, Chili's fans were posting videos of themselves trying the mozzarella sticks and seeing just how far they could pull the gooey cheese out after taking a bite — the trend even played a part in Chili's resurgence (after its rise and fall). Then, fans started making the viral mozzarella sticks at home, including the specialty flavors, such as the Nashville Hot Mozzarella. If you want to try making the popular appetizer at home, but don't know where to start, look no further — Daily Meal spoke with Chili's director of culinary, Brian Paquette.

Crucially, you need to make sure that the exterior of the mozzarella sticks get super crispy without the cheese completely melting. To make this happen, Chili's uses a double coating technique. Paquette says, "Double coating the cheese is a critical step to ensure that it does not melt out while cooking and you get a crispy outside. It's important to keep it all intact so you can get the optimum cheese pull."

Double coating also helps to ensure that the cheese doesn't leak out during the cooking process. After coating it twice, Paquette says to check that "the final coating has completely covered the cheese before you begin to fry it."