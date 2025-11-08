Ina Garten 'Never Really Loved' Pumpkin Pie. Here's What She Makes Instead

If you aren't a big fan of classic pumpkin pie, you're not alone. The Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, agrees with you. "I've never really loved pumpkin pie," she wrote on her Substack in October 2025. She didn't elaborate as to why she doesn't care for this festive staple, but she did mention that, instead of making a custardy pumpkin pie recipe for the holidays, she likes to make pumpkin cupcakes with a rich, creamy maple frosting.

This cupcake recipe, available on the Barefoot Contessa website, uses pumpkin purée and includes spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to bring in those familiar, comforting autumn flavors. Make sure you buy pumpkin purée, though, not pumpkin pie filling — the former is 100% pumpkin, while the latter comes pre-seasoned, which will alter the recipe's flavor. Pure pumpkin purée works well in cupcakes (and other baked goods) because, in Garten's words, "it keeps the cake moist." She also recommends crumbling Heath Bars on top of this dessert for Halloween, but we think this sounds like a great addition any time of year. If you'd like to try a different version of this autumnal treat, we have our own recipe for maple-frosted pumpkin cupcakes.