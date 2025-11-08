Ina Garten 'Never Really Loved' Pumpkin Pie. Here's What She Makes Instead
If you aren't a big fan of classic pumpkin pie, you're not alone. The Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, agrees with you. "I've never really loved pumpkin pie," she wrote on her Substack in October 2025. She didn't elaborate as to why she doesn't care for this festive staple, but she did mention that, instead of making a custardy pumpkin pie recipe for the holidays, she likes to make pumpkin cupcakes with a rich, creamy maple frosting.
This cupcake recipe, available on the Barefoot Contessa website, uses pumpkin purée and includes spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to bring in those familiar, comforting autumn flavors. Make sure you buy pumpkin purée, though, not pumpkin pie filling — the former is 100% pumpkin, while the latter comes pre-seasoned, which will alter the recipe's flavor. Pure pumpkin purée works well in cupcakes (and other baked goods) because, in Garten's words, "it keeps the cake moist." She also recommends crumbling Heath Bars on top of this dessert for Halloween, but we think this sounds like a great addition any time of year. If you'd like to try a different version of this autumnal treat, we have our own recipe for maple-frosted pumpkin cupcakes.
Other pumpkin dessert options
If cupcakes aren't your style, either, there are still plenty of pumpkin desserts out there for you to choose from. Ina Garten has several suggestions on her website, such as pumpkin flan with maple caramel, pumpkin mousse parfait, and even a pumpkin roulade with ginger buttercream.
Seasonal desserts don't have to be complicated, though. For example, you can easily turn vanilla ice cream into a frozen pumpkin treat using pumpkin purée. Just let some vanilla ice cream soften in the fridge, combine it with some pumpkin purée and spices, then spread the mixture into a baking dish and refreeze.
If you're looking for a tasty, comforting beverage, you can also make your own pumpkin spiced latte at home using any form of concentrated coffee, whether that comes from a moka pot, an espresso maker, or cold brew concentrate. Just combine it with some pumpkin purée, sweetener, spices, and milk of your choice. Outside of dessert, you can also slip pumpkin into your savory dishes. A stuffed pumpkin, for example, would not only be a perfect centerpiece but also a delicious side for your Thanksgiving turkey.