Turn Vanilla Ice Cream Into A Frozen Pumpkin Treat With Just A Few Ingredients

In welcoming the fall season with open arms, besides breaking out the flannel shirts and spooky decor, you're likely ready to make all of your favorite apple and pumpkin-based recipes. While many people look forward to that first bite of pumpkin pie made from scratch on Thanksgiving, there are a number of different pumpkin-based desserts out there to help spark your seasonal interest way before the November holiday.

If you're fond of pumpkin-flavored foods, there's a solid chance you've had your fair share of pumpkin bread, pumpkin cake, and even a delicious twist on traditional pumpkin pie. Yet there's an easy way to make a tasty pumpkin-based treat without even turning on your oven. Sure enough, you can transform a quart or two of vanilla ice cream into a delicious pumpkin-based dessert with just a few additional components. All you need to do is secure a can of pureed pumpkin from the grocery store and gather your favorite fall spices.

By adding a semi-solid ingredient like mashed pumpkin to softened vanilla ice cream, once frozen, this mixture turns into a perfectly sliceable treat. Before uncovering creative variations of this simple frozen confection, how exactly do you combine vanilla ice cream and pureed pumpkin to make a tasty and shareable festive dessert?