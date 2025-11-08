Stretch Boxed Stuffing Into A No-Effort Casserole Packed With Protein

Food is expensive, so getting creative with pantry items that have a substantial shelf life can help keep you on budget. Enter boxed or "instant" stuffing. This pre-seasoned, dry mix of bread crumbs that only requires water and a little butter is relatively inexpensive, and it can serve as the foundation of a hearty casserole. Adding chicken, sausage, turkey, beef, or even legumes if you want to stick with a no-meat meal takes this quick and easy box of bread crumbs to the next level. It's also one of the many ways to upgrade a boxed stuffing.

There are several variations of how to prepare this dish, but that's kind of the beauty of it. We suggest starting by cooking or browning your protein and draining it of any fat or water. This step is important because otherwise, you might end up with an overly greasy casserole. If you want a moist casserole, prepare the stuffing as directed on the box and then mix in the meat and any veggies you might want to add to the mix. However, think twice before adding frozen vegetables to a casserole. Thaw and drain before stirring them into the stuffing. If you don't do this, you will end up with too much moisture, which means a soggy casserole. Place it in the oven to bake, and you've got dinner.