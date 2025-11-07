The Easiest Way To Remove Pomegranate Seeds, According To Maneet Chauhan

But don't break out the strainer because Maneet Chauhan notes that the white pithy pieces come out with the seeds, and if you strain it, you still have those bits of pomegranate pith. Instead, she just uses her hands and puts them in the cold water to fish out the seeds. It's that easy, and if you need another reason to consider trying it, it is a mess-free method that is worth adopting. The bitter pith floats while the seeds all go into the water and sink to the bottom. Why use cold water? It keeps the juice from the seeds from splattering all over the place and staining whatever it touches.

Once the seeds have been removed from the water, you will want to dry them off. If you want to make this technique even better, consider keeping your pomegranate in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting it open. This tightens the seed and keeps all the juices intact. Use what you need and store the rest in an airtight container for up to five days in the fridge. Chauhan's pomegranate hack makes removing seeds a breeze, so try it the next time you are cracking one of these fruits open.