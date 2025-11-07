The Easiest Way To Remove Pomegranate Seeds, According To Maneet Chauhan
It's pomegranate season, and that means removing those juicy seeds for those crunchy pomegranate smoothies and the arugula, orange, and pomegranate salad that will grace your Thanksgiving day dinner. But if you are looking for the best and easiest way to remove those seeds from this fruit's membrane, Maneet Chauhan is an expert on the right way to do just that. In an Instagram video, Chauhan demonstrates that it begins with a bowl full of cold water and cutting the pomegranate in half.
The celebrity chef explains that once the fruit is sliced in half, you want to take the pomegranate half and hold the cut side down in your palm over the bowl of cold water. Start tapping on the back of the fruit with a spoon, and magically, all of the seeds loosen and fall into the water in a matter of seconds. Chauhan says that as a side benefit, it's a great way to take out any anger you might be experiencing.
It's fairly mess-free
But don't break out the strainer because Maneet Chauhan notes that the white pithy pieces come out with the seeds, and if you strain it, you still have those bits of pomegranate pith. Instead, she just uses her hands and puts them in the cold water to fish out the seeds. It's that easy, and if you need another reason to consider trying it, it is a mess-free method that is worth adopting. The bitter pith floats while the seeds all go into the water and sink to the bottom. Why use cold water? It keeps the juice from the seeds from splattering all over the place and staining whatever it touches.
Once the seeds have been removed from the water, you will want to dry them off. If you want to make this technique even better, consider keeping your pomegranate in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting it open. This tightens the seed and keeps all the juices intact. Use what you need and store the rest in an airtight container for up to five days in the fridge. Chauhan's pomegranate hack makes removing seeds a breeze, so try it the next time you are cracking one of these fruits open.