This Forgotten '60s Steakhouse Was A Mall Staple

You may find it hard to believe, but shopping malls didn't always have food options, and York Steak House, a pioneer of contemporary mall food, has slipped into obscurity. Folks today may not know the name, but there was a time when York Steak House was one of the country's biggest chain restaurants.

In the 1960s, friends Ed Grayson and Bernie Gross were modestly successful franchisers of Burger Chef, a '50s burger chain that dominated the Midwest until the '90s. Inspired by a profitable Ponderosa in Springfield, Ohio, they chose Columbus for their first York Steak House, named for its Old English theming. The cafeteria-style restaurant was a hit, but their second location was the one that helped make history.

In 1971, Ed's brother Howard opened a York Steak House in Portland, Maine, as one of the first restaurants located inside of a mall. This enormously successful store raked in up to $400,000 a year in profits — just under $3.2 million when adjusted for inflation. In 1977, with 33 restaurants to their names, Grayson and Gross sold ownership of the business to General Mills for $17 million (over $94 million today) but stayed on staff to run the brand.