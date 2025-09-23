The Final Location Of This Beloved 1920s Diner Is Making A California Comeback

The lunch counters at Woolworth's department stores hold a significant place in American history. Though they first emerged around 1923 in New Albany, Indiana, Woolworth luncheonettes are perhaps most remembered for a sit-in protest at the Greensboro, North Carolina, location during the Civil Rights movement. A segment of that counter is now part of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History's collection, and while most other examples are lost, one endured whole and will soon reopen.

Although Bakersfield, California, lost its Woolworth's way back in 1994, the attached luncheonette still exists. It likely opened with the entire store in 1950, and survived the store's closure for decades after as an independent restaurant attached to an antique mall.

In 2022, however, the luncheonette closed while the building's new owners renovated the structure. But they always intended on keeping the restaurant, which will is slated to reopen in September 2025 with nearly all of its original features intact — and a new focus on Woolworth luncheonettes' pivotal place in Civil Rights history.