Yogi Bear's Honey Fried Chicken In South Carolina Serves Up Delicious 'Pic-A-Nic' Baskets While Paying Homage To The Vintage Cartoon Character

There are a lot of iconic food mascots out there, like Tony the Tiger and Colonel Sanders. However, you probably wouldn't count Yogi Bear among them, unless you call the small town of Hartsville, South Carolina home. Here, the anthropomorphic bear is known for more than just the classic cartoon bearing his name. In Hartsville, Yogi Bear means fried chicken.

Since the late 1960s, Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken has served delicious chicken to the residents of the surrounding region, all under the watchful eye of its unusual mascot — literally. The sign out front features Yogi Bear munching down on a fried drumstick, licking his lips in satisfaction.

The Yogi Bear theming continues inside, with menu items like the Boo-Boo Basket and Picnic Basket clearly harkening back to the original animated show. Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken also serves its chicken in yellow, retro-styled boxes featuring Yogi Bear characters and fun facts about them. But how exactly did this now obscure cartoon bear become the face of a chicken restaurant for half a century?