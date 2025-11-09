The Top Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spots In All 50 States
A good breakfast isn't always about frills. Yes, sometimes a bougie brunch or a high-end restaurant can be a great weekend outing. Who doesn't love a good mimosa? But some of the best breakfasts out there are made with love in places that you may not even know exist. These are the hole-in-the-wall restaurants that only the locals and a few inquisitive travelers know about; the unassuming storefronts and diners that scream Americana.
We did our due diligence to find these local favorites and pick the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot in every state. These are the places that people swear by — from classic breakfast fare to modern twists, you'll find it all.
These are 50 musts to add to your travel list. Let's see where the best breakfast spots reside in the most modest locales.
Alabama: Libby's Catfish & Diner in Decatur
Libby's Catfish & Diner in Decatur may be a hole-in-the-wall known for its catfish, but don't sleep on the breakfast options. The locals know what's up.
While you may come here to try the food, the friendly staff will make you feel at home and keep you coming back again and again.
facebook.com/p/Libbys-Catfish-Diner
(256) 353-9767
1401 AL-67, Decatur, AL 35603
Alaska: The White Spot Cafe in Anchorage
A historic cafe, The White Spot proudly says that it's "the longest running restaurant in Anchorage." Just like our Alabama option, this hole-in-the-wall is known for its halibut, but it also has a killer breakfast menu.
Open since 1946, you can enjoy everything from your typical breakfast fare to iconic burgers all in one place. Folks from the state say it's a must-visit!
facebook.com/thewhitespotcafe
(907) 279-3954
109 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Country Griddle in Goodyear
Serving up the classics and more, everyone will find something they love at Country Griddle in Goodyear. In 2025, the owners were awarded the best Mom and Pop shop by the mayor because this city knows they offer the best breakfast around.
Beyond the locals, even online influencers are getting a taste. TikTok user thirstyforfoood summed it up by saying, "Food was great, service was great, no complaints."
countrygriddleaz.com
(480) 476-0051
330 N Dysart Rd #101, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Arkansas: Oark General Store in Oark
The Oark General Store has seen travelers from all over the world, as far away as Australia. For real — check the guest book. One look and you'll see why this is clearly a hole-in-the-wall and clearly a favorite.
With over 130 years of service, the cooks here know how to make a good meal. Historic and iconic.
oarkgeneralstore.com
(479) 292-3351
117 Co Rd 5241, Oark, AR 72852
California: Cricket Country Kitchen in Sacramento
Do you love antiques and a kitschy food joint? If so, you have to make a pit stop at Cricket Country Kitchen in Sacramento.
You can get a stellar classic breakfast here, like chicken-fried steak with gravy and home fries, and watch a model train ride past overhead at the same time. With all the love and hype across the internet, this one is hard to ignore.
facebook.com/CricketsCountryKitchen
(916) 331-6405
4745 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841
Colorado: Village Coffee Shop in Boulder
The definition of a local institution, Village Coffee Shop, in Boulder, is a no-frills diner serving up the classics — if you can get a seat! As one Reddit user advised, "Tell 'em it is your first time," and you'll be welcomed by a round of applause.
The staff here is part of the charm. They want to make you feel right at home with friendly fun and a great meal to start your day.
villagecoffeeshopboulder.com
(303) 442-9689
1605 Folsom St, Boulder, CO 80302
Connecticut: Dom's Broad Street Eatery in Windsor
Dom's Broad Street Eatery is a family-run restaurant that will make you feel like you're at home with a cozy meal. From breakfast classics to stellar grits, you really can have it all here.
In May 2025, this restaurant was voted the best in the state, beating out 15 other local favorites. As WFSB reported, "Whether it was pancakes, fresh pastries, or a perfectly brewed cup of coffee, Dom's Broad Street Eatery clearly won the hearts and stomachs of breakfast lovers across the state."
domsbroadsteatery.com
(860) 298-9758
330 Broad St, Windsor, CT 06095
Delaware: Crystal Restaurant in Rehoboth
In an unassuming building, you'll find some diner nostalgia, old-school vibes, and breakfast plates that scream gourmet without the frills. This is Crystal Restaurant in Rehoboth, and the locals know this spot is a hidden gem.
From Internet hype, it seems customers love every dish here. Nothing stands out because it's all good! Many folks travel from afar to enjoy this local favorite, and we're suggesting you join this trend.
facebook.com/p/Crystal-Restaurant
(302) 227-1088
37300 Rehoboth Ave Ext # 1, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Mr. BG's Diner in Panama City Beach
We know Miami and Orlando are the big names in Florida, but if you're in or around Panama City Beach, stop by a local favorite for an unforgettable breakfast plate. Fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, and apparently the best burgers around fill the menu.
From locals to passers-by and even the snowbirds, everyone seems to know BG and his stellar food. Back to those pancakes, they truly are the star of the show. One TikTok user calls them "the best pancakes we've ever had."
facebook.com/mrbgsdiner
(850) 249-4924
14664 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Georgia: Narobia's Grits & Gravy in Savannah
The locals say the chaos of this hole-in-the-wall is worth the wait. This is Southern comfort food done right. Simple, consistent, and with a whole lot of love.
Biscuits, shrimp & grits, liver & onions — you name it. There's a reason people travel from all over the world to try the food at Narobia's Grits & Gravy in Savannah. Will you make the trip?
instagram.com/narobiasgritsandgravy
(912) 231-0563
2019 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Heavenly Island Lifestyle in Honolulu
We need a good, healthy breakfast spot on this list, and most people in Hawaii agree — Heavenly Island Lifestyle is that spot. There's something to be said about a greasy spoon, but a hole-in-the-wall that can also offer an array of other plates aside from eggs and bacon is a clear win.
Here, you can find veggies, juices, and unique items like a taro English muffin. This is not your average breakfast spot, in the best way possible.
heavenly-waikiki.com
(808) 923-1100
342 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: North Hi-Way Cafe in Idaho Falls
It's been said that North Hi-Way Cafe is where truckers and foodies intersect. If that isn't the perfect hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot, I don't know what is.
This place has been in business for over 90 years and is the oldest cafe in the state. Seriously, with good looks and good food, and a history to boot, this one is an easy yes.
northhiwaycafe.com
(208) 522-6212
460 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Illinois: Judy's Family Cafe in Galesburg
If you haven't seen the videos that Judy's Family Cafe posts on social media, you're missing out, both on the humor and the food. If you're traveling in or around Galesburg, you simply have to stop by and try some of Judy's signature pancakes.
Her social media presence is a testament to what you can do with a smartphone, but her continued business reinforces how good her food really is.
judyscafegalesburg.com
(309) 343-2066
1195 N Broad St, Galesburg, IL 61401
Indiana: Uptown Cafe in Noblesville
Classic breakfast fare, casual atmosphere, and the perfect food spot after a night out on the town. Uptown Cafe in Noblesville can offer you all this and more.
Some people hit this one up every year after the Dave Matthews Band Creekend and are never disappointed. Others are locals who know good value when they see it, both in price and flavor.
facebook.com/UptownCafes
(317) 214-7553
809 Conner St, Noblesville, IN 46060
Iowa: Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City
From politicians to everyday locals, this institution doesn't just serve burgers (and pieshakes). 90 years and counting of gigantic blue plate specials means Hamburg Inn No. 2 knows how to do it right.
There are no ads, no frills, and nothing that screams pretentious. This is good breakfast done right, with some nostalgic vibes. Don't take our word for it; go check out what one TikToker calls its "immaculate vibes" for yourself.
hamburginn2.com
(319) 337-5512
214 N Linn St, Iowa City, IA 52245
Kansas: The Easy Egg Breakfast & Lunch in Wichita
Want brunch with a Mexican twist? How about a mimosa flight without spending a ton of money in a bougie spot? The Easy Egg can offer all of this and so much more.
You don't have to break the bank to have a stellar breakfast that isn't your usual fare. But if you want the classics, you can have those, too. Family-run, serving comfort food with a twist — what more could you need? The French toast here is a must!
theeasyeggbreakfast.com
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Cedarwood Restaurant in Lebanon
Another unassuming locale offers up classic diner fare and home-cooked meals at the right price. In Kentucky, you have to try Cedarwood Restaurant in Lebanon.
Either come hungry or bring the whole family, because you're in for a big treat with these larger-than-life portions. And don't be shy — grab a pie on your way out!
cedarwoodrestaurant.com
(270) 692-4474
660 E Main St, Lebanon, KY 40033
Louisiana: Louie's Café in Baton Rouge
Do you love that '50s diner feel? If so, Louie's Café in Baton Rouge is your next favorite hole-in-the-wall. Near the LSU campus, you know this food is the perfect addition to late nights and early mornings.
It seems this local spot is always busy, and that speaks volumes about the food and atmosphere. Don't be afraid to order breakfast for dinner — or whatever meal might be appropriate whenever you show up here. One Reddit commenter gives this place high praise, saying it has "the best hash browns on earth."
louiescafe.com
(225) 346-8221
3322 Lake St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Maine: Becky's Diner in Portland
There are plenty of food places to try in Maine, but the locals recommend Becky's as the winner for a hole-in-the-wall breakfast. A lot of people think so, too.
You'll always find a line out the door at this place, with a 30+ minute wait. No one seems to mind, especially after their first meal. And yes, you're remembering right — this place was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.
beckysdiner.com
(207) 773-7070
390 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Simply Marie's in Canton
No frills, good food, done right. That's what you get at Simply Marie's in Baltimore. This neighborhood institution serves diner classics made with love, and the locals know it well.
Do not come here looking for a high-end brunch spot. This is a local hole-in-the-wall where the staff will make you smile and the food will make that smile last all day.
simplymariesbreakfast.com
(410) 342-0822
3023 Elliott St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Red's Sandwich Shop in Salem
If you know, you know. While Salem, MA, is home to the witches and a whole lot of history, this breakfast spot is part of it all. Opened in 1945, in a historic London Coffee House, the floors are slanted, the decor is old-school, and the pancakes are quite literally the size of tires.
Nestled underneath apartments in what feels like someone's colonial home, this casual diner space features hearty plates with welcoming service. Pro tip: Arrive early. We promise there will be a line out the door.
redssandwichshop.com
(978) 745-3527
15 Central St, Salem, MA 01970
Michigan: Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit
Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit is the definition of a tried and true hole-in-the-wall. This place is the size of a hallway, offering limited counter seating, a few tables crammed together in the back, and a front row view of the kitchen magic.
Breakfast 24/7? We're in. Not only is the food great, but the owner's story from hardship to success will make you come back for more. As one TikTok video says, this is a place where "authenticity never goes out of style."
dulysplaceconeyisland.zoyaf.com
(313) 554-3076
5458 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
Minnesota: Al's Breakfast in Dinkytown
It seems there is no contest when it comes to the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot in Minnesota. Featuring counter service with just 13 stools, and locals who swear by the food, Al's Breakfast in Dinkytown is one to add to your list.
Need more motivation? This hole-in-the-wall is a James Beard award winner, plus it has Adam Richman's approval. Seriously, this place is the best of all foodie worlds.
alsbreakfastmpls.com
(612) 331-9991
413 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississippi: Blue & White Restaurant in Tunica
Heading down Route 61? Then you have to try the classic Blue & White Restaurant. While this isn't your standard hole-in-the-wall, on the inside, you'll get those vibes instantly. No fancy decor, no pomp, and no frills. Come for the food, and stay for the Southern hospitality.
This local haunt has been open since 1924. You can get breakfast all day while eating at an establishment that B.B. King frequented. Yes, really!
blueandwhiterestaurant.com
(662) 363-1371
1355 US-61, Tunica, MS 38676
Missouri: Southwest Diner in St. Louis
The Southwest Diner in St. Louis has those classic diner vibes with an artsy, Southern twist. This may not be your classic hole-in-the-wall, but when the vibes are right, they're right. Enjoy some down-home fare and locals who love to chat.
You won't find a boring menu here with your classic eggs and toast. From breakfast burritos to cornmeal pancakes, you're in for a real treat. Make sure you say yes to the biscuits and gravy!
southwestdinerstl.com
(314) 260-7244
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63143
Montana: Paul's Pancake Parlor in Whitefish
If you love pancakes, this one is for you. Did you know that at Paul's Pancake Parlor, you can get a pancake sampler? Genius. And while this place shines when it comes to pancakes, it has a lot of other great breakfast items, too.
Locals on Reddit say that "The wait for a table can be long but it's worth it." If you love pancakes as big as dinner plates, then this spot in Whitefish is a must. Local fruit, dated decor, and recipes that have withstood the test of time.
paulspancake.com
(406) 728-9071
2305 Brooks Street, Missoula, MT
Nebraska: Lisa's Radial Café in Omaha
With long-time customers, long-time servers, and a long time in business, Lisa's Radial Café is a local favorite. The best part? Lisa herself started as a server and worked her way from chef, to manager, to owner. Now, her daughter runs this local legend that's been serving delicious meals for over 20 years.
This place has won reader's choice awards, and Reddit commenters will tell you that "Lisa's is quintessential Omaha breakfast." While you can get your typical breakfast classics and some large plates, make sure you don't leave without trying the cinnamon rolls.
facebook.com/lisasradialcafe
(402) 551-2176
817 N 40th St, Omaha, NE 68131
Nevada: Lou's Diner in Las Vegas
When people think of Vegas, they think casinos, neon lights, and fancy meals, but most forget about the locals who aren't looking to break the bank every time they leave the house. They want classic food, done right, for the right price, and that's exactly what you'll get at Lou's Diner.
Opened in 1969, this strip mall gem is tucked away from the lights and sounds of the strip, offering up breakfast all day and comfort food classics. You'll only find it closed twice a year, on Christmas and Thanksgiving.
lousdinerlv.com
(702) 870-1876
431 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
New Hampshire: Riverhouse Cafe in Milford
"Wholesome comfort food with innovative creations," as one TikTok video describes, sounds like a dream. This cozy diner is doing breakfast classics right, without the frills, and people are noticing.
Riverhouse Cafe in Milford is a local favorite in a small brick building that focuses on providing comfort plates of traditional fare. Try their cheesy hashbrowns, a local favorite.
facebook.com/theriverhousecafe
(603) 249-5556
167 Union Square, Milford, NH 03055
New Jersey: Essl's Dugout in Pleasantville
Big plates, breakfast classics, and not too much buzz unless you're a local, Essl's Dugout in Pleasantville is a true hole-in-the-wall. The outside may have gotten a facelift over the years, but the inside holds the charm of 50+ years of service.
If you make the trip, the locals say you have to try The Messl. This number one seller is a loaded sandwich made with your choice of breakfast meat, fried egg, cheese, and home-fried potatoes.
esslsdugoutnj.com
(609) 646-0637
7001 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ 08232
New Mexico: The Pantry in Santa Fe
The Pantry in Santa Fe isn't your typical hole-in-the-wall or greasy spoon. Its storied roots date back to 1948, but no matter the owner, this small scratch kitchen does breakfast food right.
New Mexico's top spot features a mix of American classics and New Mexican staples. Chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, a solid breakfast burrito — no matter how hungry you are when you sit down, you'll leave satisfied.
pantrysantafe.com
(505) 986-0022
1820 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Compton's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs
Locals and travelers alike all know about Compton's, especially those who love the track or traveling to the area for a SPAC concert. This unassuming spot on the main drag pulls people from all over for a solid breakfast every day.
Award-winning and no fuss, this is your next favorite breakfast spot. As one local said on Reddit, "Go to Compton's Restaurant for breakfast, thank me later."
facebook.com/p/Comptons-Restaurant
(518) 584-9632
457 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
North Carolina: Mecca Restaurant in Raleigh
Serving up classic dishes since the 1930s, and holding the title as the oldest restaurant in the city, this historic spot is a must-visit when you're in NC. At The Mecca, you're transported back in time with the decor, and the food will keep you coming back for more.
Grab a cozy booth or a seat at the classic bar top. And hey, you can grab an adult beverage while you're there, too!
mecca-restaurant.com
(919) 832-5714
13 E Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601
North Dakota: The Shack in Fargo
Whether you've been to Fargo or you're a North Dakota local, we know you've heard about The Shack. Country fried steak, pancakes, eggs — the gang's all here.
At The Shack, the pancakes struggle to fit onto their plates, the coffee refills flow freely, and the prices will help you stay on budget. Happy customers promise, the food is worth the wait!
shackonbroadway.com
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: HangOverEasy (multiple locations)
Booze, breakfast, and brunch — the 3 b's that make a great hole-in-the-wall. This college-themed restaurant is young at heart, offering big plates, local history, and sumptuous options that will make your hangover a little more bearable.
While HangOverEasy has a few locations within Columbus and Cincinnati, multiple venues don't mean less quality. You'll find big plates all around and a line out the door no matter where you go.
hangovereasy.com/
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Silver Skillet Family Diner in Tulsa
The Silver Skillet Family Diner in Tulsa is known for a great breakfast, but the real catch? The massive cinnamon rolls. Get one for the table. Or for yourself — we won't judge.
Massive plates with eggs, pancakes, hash, gravy — you name it. The locals know what's up. You should, too.
facebook.com/SilverSkilletFamilyDiner
(918) 940-3888
8228 E 61st St Suite 114, Tulsa, OK 74133
Oregon: The Stepping Stone Cafe in Portland
Order a "mancake" and get a touch of sass from the staff. This is the vibe at The Stepping Stone Cafe in Portland. With a slogan like "You Eat Here Because We Let You," you know you're in for a fun ride in this hole-in-the-wall.
All jokes aside, this local haunt offers classic diner vibes and killer fare. With a feature on Man vs. Food, you know you'll get a hefty plate for a fair price.
steppingstonecafe.com
(503) 222-1132
2390 NW Quimby St, Portland, OR 97210
Pennsylvania: Cross Keys Diner in Doylestown
Friends and online reviews agree: You won't be disappointed with breakfast at Cross Keys Diner. Apparently, their daily specials are where it's at.
As one Instagram reel says, this place is "pure diner comfort" with "Cheers" vibes, especially so considering it looks like you're pulling into someone's house rather than a food spot. With options like Challah bread French Toast and a Luxembourg Benedict, we can certainly see the appeal.
facebook.com/goodeatsdoylestown
(215) 348-4911
4125 E Swamp Rd, Doylestown, PA 18902
Rhode Island: AJ's Restaurant in Warwick
Unlike some of the other options on this list, AJ's is definitely a locals' spot, described by Fork in the Rhode as "an example of what every town needs." Coffee and great conversations are waiting for you, along with a solid breakfast menu. And that coffee won't stop coming.
While the area needs some work, this hidden gem offers more than meets the eye. Classic eggs, hash, homemade pastries, and more are all up for grabs.
facebook.com/Ajswestwarwick
(401) 828-4160
1365 Main St, West Warwick, RI 02893
South Carolina: Southern Coney and Breakfast in Hilton Head
A small counter space and a few booths make Southern Coney a true hole-in-the-wall. Pro tip: Save yourself some time and trouble and order the pancakes. The door sign says they're the best, and the locals agree.
Beyond pancakes, you'll find your typical eggs, omelets, and breakfast sandwiches here. If you're feeling wild, grab a hot dog, too. Who says you can't have this signature menu item for breakfast?
southernconeyandbreakfast.com
(843) 689-2447
70 Pope Ave J, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
South Dakota: Ron's Cafe in Rapid City
Locally owned and operated, Ron's Cafe in Rapid City feels like home. From TripAdvisor to state-based awards, locals and travelers alike know this place is breakfast gold.
Lorna Ader is the owner/operator, who started out working for Ron, the original owner. When Ron was ready to sell, she feared the charm and history would fall to the wayside, so she took matters into her own hands. If that doesn't scream local love, we don't know what does.
facebook.com/p/Rons-Cafe
(605) 791-2485
2332 W Main St, Rapid City, SD 57702
Tennessee: Arnold's Country Kitchen in Nashville
When we say this place has big plates, we mean massive. Southern fare and breakfast classics are done right at Arnold's Country Kitchen in Nashville, every time.
A top 10 Triple D hole-in-the-wall, this place promises a mouthwatering treat. When the owner's children take over the business, you know there are generations of love both in the building and in the food.
arnoldscountrykitchen.com
(615) 256-4455
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: John's Cafe in Dallas
If you ever find yourself in Texas, make your way to John's Cafe in Dallas. This tiny local haunt is beloved. It's a little bit diner, a little bit nostalgic, and a whole lot of foodie love. As one TikTok video says, it's "the perfect spot for a good, home-cooked meal that won't break the bank.
Opened in 1972, Greek owner John Spyropolous built his reputation from the ground up. The locals have kept this one running strong, so stop by and show it some love.
facebook.com/johnscafe.dallas
(214) 874-0800
1733 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Utah: Over the Counter Cafe in Salt Lake City
If you're looking for a good and quick breakfast in Utah, OTC in Salt Lake City is a local fave. This one won't cost a fortune, and offers up all your breakfast favorites.
Your cup of coffee will never run empty, and if the pancakes don't fill you, you deserve a prize. This is still a hidden gem. Keep the word on the street hush, so you can still get a seat and enjoy the delicious fare.
overthecountercafeslc.com
(801) 487-8725
2343 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Vermont: Handy's Lunch in Burlington
No, this isn't a house. Handy's Lunch in Burlington is a local institution, serving up classic breakfast and lunch options in a (very) casual setting.
Off a side street, away from the downtown hustle and bustle, this is one of those spots you have to be in to know how to find. We don't suggest everyone try the Master Black Belt (a hulking breakfast sandwich made with French toast), but we do hope you get to see one while you're there!
handyslunch.wordpress.com
(802) 864-5963
74 Maple St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Joe's Cafe in Sterling
We love to find a local hole-in-the-wall that TikTok hasn't claimed. Joe's Cafe in Sterling is just that, offering diner fare in a small strip mall setting.
This spot has loyal regulars, for the vibe and for the killer food. When locals claim a hole-in-the-wall, you know it's worth the trip.
joescafesterling.com
(703) 444-1118
45665 W Church Rd, Sterling, VA 20164
Washington: Voula's Offshore Cafe in Seattle
Solid takes on classic breakfast food in a no-frills setting — that's Voula's Offshore Cafe in Seattle. Add in bottomless coffee with Greek undertones? Check!
Diners, Drive-ins & Dives covered this one, and rightly so. The Chinese Pancake is still a local favorite, along with the Greek Hobo scramble and hand-dipped chocolate shake. Because who says you can't have a milkshake for breakfast?
voulasoffshore.com
(206) 634-0183
658 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105
West Virginia: Grandma's Country Kitchen in Granville
Even though Grandma's Country Kitchen in Granville moved to a new location, it still maintains its hole-in-the-wall vibes and decor. The little kitchen serves up big fare, with traditional classics and southern breakfast favorites.
While this one is off the beaten path, many call themselves regulars, and some are learning they have a local gem right down the street. Grab the country fried steak breakfast — you won't be disappointed.
facebook.com/BaldKiwi4
(304) 212-5184
1129 Dents Run Blvd, Granville, WV 26534
Wisconsin: Mickie's Dairy Bar in Madison
When a place puts breakfast center-stage, you know you're in for a real treat. Mickie's is a Madison institution with big plates and all the diner fare you could ever want.
If you're heading to this place, be prepared for a wait. This one is beloved by regulars and college students alike, so arrive early if you want to grab a spot!
mickiesdairybar.com
(608) 256-9476
1511 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711
Wyoming: Silver Spur Cafe in Sheridan
Silver Spur Cafe in Sheridan has your typical breakfast fare. But with high-end ingredients and food that comes out as quick as your coffee, this place stands out in the community and the state.
One TikTok review lauded it as having the "best chicken fried steak in America." Others are just looking for their breakfast favorites with an upgraded side of French toast.
facebook.com/p/Silver-Spur-Cafe-Sheridan
(307) 763-2474
832 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801