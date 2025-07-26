Classic Breakfast Foods That Vanished From Tables

Oatmeal is considered one of the healthiest breakfasts these days. But, what if we told you a form of it was all the rage even in the '50s and '60s? Maypo was actually one of the earliest flavored oatmeals. It gained popularity after the release of a 1956 television advertisement that featured an animation of a little boy saying "I WANT MY MAYPO!" in a rather endearing way. Strangely enough, quite a few packages of Maypo called it a "oat cereal," which might seem slightly bizarre since it was prepared by mixing in hot water, just like any other oatmeal. It's also worth noting that Maypo was actually created three years before the TV ad campaign came around.

While it's difficult to pinpoint exactly when this classic breakfast food saw its decline, it eventually did, possibly because of the introduction of better options. However, interestingly Maypo is still available on the Homestat Farm website – the company that eventually acquired the brand in 2001. It's now just called oatmeal instead of oatmeal cereal.

Sadly, despite still being available, barely anyone knows about Maypo these days besides those who enjoyed the oatmeal when it was at its peak. But if you'd like to revisit a nostalgic treat to know how it tasted, you know where you can get it. You can also try recreating a version of the original at home by flavoring regular oatmeal with maple syrup. We'd also recommend tossing in some nuts for crunch to give your breakfast oatmeal a delicious upgrade.