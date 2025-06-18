What's The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Your State?

When it comes to restaurants, hole-in-the-wall joints are often cheap, off the beaten path, or generally unassuming in nature. Merriam-Webster defines a hole-in-the-wall as "a small and often unpretentious out-of-the-way place," and while eating at a fancy restaurant is nice, sometimes the best food comes from the no-frills spots. These hidden gems are beloved by the foodies who know them, because what they may lack in ambiance, they make up for in flavor. After all, you don't need fancy decor, bespoke dishware, and mood lighting to make incredible food. You just need great chefs, friendly service, and a passion for your chosen cuisine, which these restaurants certainly have.

In an ode to the hole-in-the-wall restaurants we all love so much, we scoured the internet for Google reviews, local Reddit recommendations, food publication mentions and culinary awards to pull together a list of the most beloved hidden gems in every state. Keep reading to see if you've been to your state's best hole-in-the-wall, or to discover your new favorite restaurant.