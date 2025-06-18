What's The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Your State?
When it comes to restaurants, hole-in-the-wall joints are often cheap, off the beaten path, or generally unassuming in nature. Merriam-Webster defines a hole-in-the-wall as "a small and often unpretentious out-of-the-way place," and while eating at a fancy restaurant is nice, sometimes the best food comes from the no-frills spots. These hidden gems are beloved by the foodies who know them, because what they may lack in ambiance, they make up for in flavor. After all, you don't need fancy decor, bespoke dishware, and mood lighting to make incredible food. You just need great chefs, friendly service, and a passion for your chosen cuisine, which these restaurants certainly have.
In an ode to the hole-in-the-wall restaurants we all love so much, we scoured the internet for Google reviews, local Reddit recommendations, food publication mentions and culinary awards to pull together a list of the most beloved hidden gems in every state. Keep reading to see if you've been to your state's best hole-in-the-wall, or to discover your new favorite restaurant.
Alabama: Mary Ruth's Restaurant in Georgianna
Nestled off Interstate 65 near the border of Florida, Mary Ruth's is the epitome of a Southern hole-in-the-wall restaurant. This cafeteria-style eatery proudly proclaims its soul food is "made with love," and its customers can taste the difference. Mary Ruth's has over 300 5-star ratings on Google Maps, where reviewers rave about their scratch-made fried chicken, cornbread, mac and cheese, and pies, as well as friendly service.
"You feel like family as soon as you step in," said one Google Maps reviewer. We can't think of anything better to represent Alabama's best hole-in-the-wall than a soul food experience steeped in Southern hospitality.
maryruthsrestaurant.com
(334) 362-4032
261 State Hwy 106, Georgiana, AL 36033
Alaska: Hong Kong Spirit Food in Anchorage
"Don't judge a book by its cover," one Google reviewer says of Hong Kong Spirit Food. This traditional Chinese eatery is tucked away in the back of a nondescript multi-use building in midtown Anchorage. What phrase could better sum up the perfect hole-in-the-wall?
Despite its outward appearance, the inside of Hong Kong Spirit Food is clean and well-staffed, and reviewers rave about the high-quality ingredients, calling it the best Asian cuisine in the city. The Anchorage Daily News named its stir-fried rice noodles with beef among their top Anchorage dishes of 2023.
facebook.com/HkSpiritFood
(907) 222-1368
570 W 53rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Liyuen Chinese Food in Phoenix
Phoenix locals call this literal hole-in-the-wall the "Westside Window" or the "Magic Window" because it exclusively takes orders and serves its food through a walk-up window in the parking lot. Despite its lack of ambiance, reviewers hail it as the best Chinese food in Arizona.
If you're looking for cheap to-go eats with big flavor, Liyuen is your spot. Try the famous jalapeño chicken wings and house fried rice with pork or shrimp.
www.liyuen-phoenix.com
(602) 238-9688
1602 S 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Arkansas: Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna
Jones Bar-B-Q is the first and only Arkansas restaurant to be awarded a James Beard designation, but it hasn't let the high praise change its character. You'll still find the same one-item menu they've had since 1910: A pork barbecue sandwich on Wonder Bread, with or without homemade slaw.
Culinary critics and locals agree that you don't need to be complex to serve great food. After all these years, Jones Bar-B-Q continues to make barbecue best lists in Arkansas and beyond, and customers continue to flock to their little white shotgun house in this small Arkansas town.
facebook.com/JonesBarBQDiner
(870) 295-3807
219 W Louisiana St, Marianna, AR 72360
California: Lourdes Mexican Food in Escondido
Though it has served Escondido, California since 1988, fans of Lourdes Mexican Food still consider it the city's best-kept secret. This humble spot is home to the widely regarded "best chicken soup in town," which draws fans from around the state.
Reviewers also mention the perfection of their breakfast burrito, creamy beans, and carne asada. With large portions and fair prices, Lourdes is a can't-miss for a low-key California meal.
www.lourdesmexicanfoodesco.com
(760) 746-1141
650 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025
Colorado: Mac Nation Cafe in Indian Hills
Mac Nation's off-the-beaten-path location earns it hole-in-the-wall status, but visitors to Indian Hills, Colorado know this mac and cheese is the real deal. Its three-year consecutive Taste of Evergreen wins and Denver Mac & Cheese Fest People's Choice awards speak for themselves.
Try their classic house mac or one of their fifty state-themed macs, like the Idaho, stuffed with tater tots, bacon, sour cream, and green onions. They even offer a three-mac flight to take your taste buds on a road trip.
www.macnationcafetogo.com
(303) 974-5030
5510 Parmalee Gulch Rd, Indian Hills, CO 80454
Connecticut: Family Restaurant in West Haven
Located in West Haven, Connecticut, just blocks from Long Island Sound, Family Restaurant is the epitome of the American diner. Staffed by owner "Poppy" and his family members, this hole-in-the-wall has been a local favorite for decades.
Reviewers call this the hidden gem of West Haven, celebrating the large portions, affordable prices, and great service. The cheesesteak comes highly recommended, along with their bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich.
www.facebook.com/whfamilyrestaurant
(203) 934-4407
142 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516
Delaware: India Palace in Wilmington
If you're looking for great authentic Indian food in Delaware, look no further than Wilmington's India Palace. A fixture of the community for over 30 years, this hole-in-the-wall is often referred to as "Pinky's" by locals who are familiar with the friendly faces of its owners, Pinky and Sushil.
Though its exterior may be humble, its flavors are not — customers frequently travel from out of state to experience the scratch-made excellence of Pinky's kitchen. Try their highly rated chicken vindaloo and paneer makhani, available for takeout only.
www.indiapalacede.com
(302) 655-8772
123 N Maryland Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804
Florida: Habana con B in Miami
Delicious, authentic Cuban cuisine and family warmth await you at Habana Con B, a small hole-in-the-wall in Miami's Little Havana district. Among the many Cuban restaurants on 8th Street, this one stands out.
With over 800 reviews and a perfect five-star rating on Google, it's clear Habana Con B is doing something right. One Google reviewer calls it "easily the best restaurant I have eaten at," adding that it's a "hidden gem." Stop in for live Cuban music and some famous homemade fish stew.
habanaconbfl.com
(786) 838-0779
1005 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130
Georgia: Hankook Taqueria in Atlanta
You wouldn't expect it from the outside, but inside this nondescript building, amongst the industrial and office parks of Collier Road on the west side of Atlanta, is some of Georgia's best food. Hankook Taqueria specializes in a unique fusion of Mexican and Korean cuisine that keeps customers coming back.
Though it has drawn national attention from features on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2019 and 2025, locals have been loving this taco spot since 2009. Don't miss the addictive sesame fries with sriracha ketchup and popular tong dak, a fried chicken taco with spicy aioli.
www.mytakorea.com
(404) 352-8881
1341 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Kaaloa's Super J's in Captain Cook
For authentic Hawaiian food, locals and tourists alike flock to Kaaloa's Super J's in Captain Cook, Hawaii. Reviewers say they feel like family when visiting this mom-and-pop outpost tucked away on the rural Mamalahoa Highway.
Get there early to try the popular laulau, stuffed with pork or chicken, and lilikoi cake for dessert. Once food is sold out for the day, the restaurant closes, which often happens shortly after lunchtime.
kaaloassuperjs.shop
(808) 328-9566
83-5409 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704
Idaho: Han's Chimaek in Boise
Chimaek is a Korean portmanteau for "chicken and beer," and that's what Han's Chimaek does best. Located in South Boise, this unassuming spot could be easy to miss — but according to its online reviews, you'd be missing out. Reviewers call this one of Idaho's best hidden gems.
The menu is simple. Choose from wings, boneless, or tofu, and choose between five sauces from sweet and spicy Yangnum to creamy onion, with or without rice. But the flavor at Han's Chimaek is anything but simple — many reviewers say this the best fried chicken they've ever had.
www.hanschimaek.com
(208) 336-5959
1716 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Taste of Lebanon in Chicago
From a small storefront in the Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago, Taste of Lebanon serves up traditional Lebanese and Middle Eastern cuisine. Among its most popular dishes are lentil soup, shawarma, falafel, and baklava.
Customers love the great value, authentic flavor, and friendly service. Don't pass up this unique spot if you're in Illinois — but remember to bring cash, as they don't accept other forms of payment.
taste-of-lebanon.res-menu.com
(773) 334-1600
1509 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: Trainstop Deli in Anderson
True to its name, Train Stop Deli sits across the street from the train tracks in Anderson, Indiana. This no-frills sandwich shop is not concerned with looking pretty, but it will make you an incredible sandwich with quick and friendly service.
So it's no wonder that Train Stop Deli has a cult following among locals. "I hope this place stays open until the world explodes into tiny pieces," reads one Google review. "Stop everything you're doing to come here ... This place is gonna change your life," says another. Say no more — we're on our way!
www.trainstopdeli.com
(765) 274-2222
1508 Central Ave, Anderson, IN 46016
Iowa: Jay's Deli & Ice Cream in Grinnell
This sandwich and ice cream shop in the small town of Grinnell, Iowa is described by customers as quaint, cute, and a hidden gem. Jay himself is behind the counter making sandwiches, and always adding new creations to the menu.
Jay's proudly offers "The Best Reuben in Iowa," and customers agree, with many noting the perfect amount of crunch from the toasty bread. But even better than the sandwich is the experience, as fans of Jay's hail the owner's welcoming demeanor and obvious passion for his food.
www.jaysdeligrinnell.com
(641) 260-6988
819 Broad St, Grinnell, IA 50112
Kansas: Thai House in Wichita
This tiny carry-out-only restaurant is tucked away in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Wichita, Kansas. But what Thai House lacks in size, it makes up for with big, authentic Thai flavor.
According to online reviews, this isn't just the best Thai food in Wichita — it's some of Wichita's best food overall. Folks even drive from out of state for some delicious pad thai, tom yum soup, and pad see ew.
www.thaihousewichita.com
(316) 941-4777
969 N West St, Wichita, KS 67203
Kentucky: Squire's Corner Kitchen in Lexington
If you weren't looking closely, you might just miss this small restaurant next to a gas station in Lexington, Kentucky. But you may want to do a double take and stop in at Squire's Corner Kitchen.
According to their glowing online reviews, Squire's is serving up some of the best subs, burgers, gyros, and fries in the state. The great food is complimented by the friendly, personal service that you can expect from a great locally owned hole-in-the-wall like this.
facebook.com/p/Squires-Corner-Kitchen-61550211495186/
(859) 303-6487
468 Squires Rd, Lexington, KY 40515
Louisiana: Original Slap Burger in New Orleans
Louisiana is chock full of amazing Cajun food, but one incredible hole-in-the-wall, in the Marigny district of New Orleans, is acing another style of food: The smash burger. Hidden away in the back of Marie's Bar, The Original Slap Burger has been serving up top-notch burgers since 2022.
On Google, over 200 five-star reviews proclaim this the best burger ever — in other words, it truly "slaps!" If you're looking for an excellent no-frills meal in the Big Easy, look no further.
www.originalslapburger.com
(504) 251-4124
2483 Burgundy St, suite 1, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Ralph's Cafe in Brooks
Ralph's has all the hallmarks of a great hole-in-the-wall — humble exterior, unique interior, and great food. As one reviewer on Google puts it, "You might just drive right by without knowing you missed out on a great meal!"
Located in the small rural town of Brooks, Ralph's attracts travelers from across the state and beyond to enjoy its hometown diner feel and breakfast. The baked-fresh-daily pastries and donuts come highly recommended.
frando89.wixsite.com
(207) 722-3236
12 Purple Heart Hwy, Brooks, ME 04921
Maryland: Jake's Grill in Cockeysville
Locals and travelers alike rave about the delicious barbecue offerings of Jake's Grill. Located in an old service station on a backroad about 30 minutes outside of Baltimore, Jake's is the premier supplier of a Maryland barbecue classic: Pit beef.
Stop in for huge, heaping sandwiches and juicy ribs in an unfussy atmosphere. Stay for a friendly chat with the staff, who regularly hand out flowers to their lady patrons. Those homey touches are exactly why we love hole-in-the-wall spots.
www.jakesgrill.shop
(410) 308-0022
11950 Falls Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Massachusetts: County Fare in Somerset
Photos of pet dogs adorn the walls of this tiny hot dog joint in southern Massachusetts, bringing joy to all who enter. The rest of the restaurant is fairly plain: A whiteboard menu, a few seats at a simple booth, and an open kitchen.
Though County Fare's service is simple, they do it exceptionally well. Choose from a variety of creative toppings for your Coney Island-style hot dogs, tots, and fries, all at an exceedingly rare price of under $10 for a hearty lunch, and personable service to boot.
facebook.com/County-Fare-Somerset-MA
(508) 493-9051
937 County St, Somerset, MA 02726
Michigan: Sabina's Restaurant in Melvindale
Tucked away in a downriver suburb of Detroit is a gem of a restaurant called Sabina's. You may not expect much based on the humble exterior, but this hole-in-the-wall's authentic Polish cuisine draws visitors from across the state and beyond.
Reviewers mention the great value for the price, the family atmosphere, and the delicious pierogi, stuffed cabbage rolls, and crepes. It's no wonder that Only In Your State recently named them the best Polish food in Michigan.
www.sabinaspolishrestaurant.com
(313) 388-5171
3840 Oakwood Blvd, Melvindale, MI 48122
Minnesota: Trieste Cafe in Minneapolis
This mom-and-pop cafe is easy to miss, on the bottom floor of a historic office building. Those who discover it, though, sing its praises — to the tune of more than 300 five-star Google reviews.
One Google review compliments the "fresh and vibrant" produce, while another calls the chef a "master of his craft." Many proclaim Trieste Cafe the best Greek food they've ever had. One thing is clear: This hidden gem is worth a visit on your next trip to Minneapolis.
facebook.com/Trieste-Cafe
(612) 333-4658
10 5th St S, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi: Peppertown Restaurant in Fulton
If you venture off Interstate 22 outside Tupelo, Mississippi, you'll find an adorable roadside diner. Peppertown Restaurant has the outside look of an old run-down gas station, but that only adds to its character and charm.
Inside, you'll find warm, welcoming service and simple but delicious country cuisine in a cozy atmosphere. Cheese curds, biscuits and gravy, and cheeseburgers are hallmarks of Peppertown Restaurant's home-cooked menu that draw praise in online reviews.
facebook.com/peppertownrestaurant
(662) 862-2588
21 Highway 363, Fulton, MS 38855
Missouri: Betty's Café in St. Joseph
Since its opening in 1989, the family-owned Betty's Café has been a local legend in St. Joseph, Missouri for its well-made comfort food and laidback diner atmosphere. One Google reviewer calls it "the most iconic place in St. Joe."
This legendary status was only confirmed by the restaurant's appearance on the show "America's Best Restaurants" in 2024. Show up early if you want a taste of Betty's famous homemade pies, because they're made fresh daily and they sell out fast.
facebook.com/BettysCafe
(816) 238-9847
6307 King Hill Ave, St Joseph, MO 64504
Montana: Gyros Wagon in Dillon
Originally started as a food truck in Stevensville, Montana, Gyros Wagon found a permanent home in 2021 at a small storefront alongside a real estate office in Dillon. Since then, its world-class gyros, generous portions, and friendly service have been delighting visitors from Montana and beyond.
With over 100 glowing reviews and a perfect 5-star rating on Google Maps, it's clear that this off-the-beaten-path eatery is worth a visit. Enjoy your gyro to-go at the drive-through, inside their quaint but welcoming dining room, or at their newest location coming soon in Butte.
the-gyros-wagon.square.site
(406) 988-0303
135 S Atlantic St, Dillon, MT 59725
Nebraska: Shug's Comfort Food in Bellevue
In a suburb south of Omaha, a small but quality restaurant is cooking up classic soul food that has customers driving from hours away. Fried catfish, oxtails, okra, and candied yams are just a few of the popular home-cooked items on the menu at Shug's Comfort Food.
It's not just the food that's great. Visitors love the homey feel offered by the cozy interiors and welcoming service from the owner and waitstaff. One Google reviewer refers to Shug's as a "goldmine," while another calls it "quite possibly the best soul food restaurant in a 3 or 4 state area."
facebook.com/shugscomfortfood
(531) 213-2218
105 W Mission Ave, Bellevue, NE 68005
Nevada: Fisher's Deli in Henderson
Las Vegas may have a lot to offer in the culinary realm, but one deli is serving up something even better just thirty minutes away in Henderson, Nevada. Fisher's Deli (formerly Weiss Deli) is known across the state for its impeccably executed New York-style Jewish deli favorites.
Fisher's Reubens, bagels, matzoh ball soup, and challah all receive high praise from customers online. Despite a recent rebrand, this locally famous deli lives on as a "cherished neighborhood gem," as one Google review hails it.
www.fishersdeli.com
(702) 454-0565
2744 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014
New Hampshire: Jeanne's Family Diner
Located in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire, Jeanne's Family Diner lives up to its name. Every customer who walks in, whether they're a local or passerby, is made to feel right at home by the quaint, welcoming staff and atmosphere.
The menu items are simple but cooked to perfection, and reviewers rave about their burgers, omelets, and fried clams. Whatever you order, get ready to enjoy a generous family-style portion of goodness.
Facebook.com/jeannes-family-diner
(603) 354-3967
757 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey, NH 03446
New Jersey: Jersey Gyro in Lodi
You may not expect to get incredible, authentic Greek food from a small storefront tucked away in a strip mall in Lodi, New Jersey, but that's exactly what makes this hole-in-the-wall so great. One Google review describes Jersey Gyro as "a touch of Greece," from the food to the hospitality.
It's hard to find a menu item that's not popular among this restaurant's fans, from falafel to shawarma to souvlaki to homemade-tasting tzatziki sauce. Plus, you can't beat generous portions at a reasonable price. What's not to love?
www.jerseygyros.com
(973) 777-4976
170 Main St, Lodi, NJ 07644
New Mexico: Papa Frank's in Albuquerque
You know a hole-in-the-wall will be great when it's named after the owner, who also takes your order and serves your food — and Papa Frank's is just that. Friendly service from Frank and his family and affordable home cooking are the hallmarks of this Albuquerque, New Mexico eatery.
The menu is something of a combo between deli favorites and Tex-Mex classics. Papa Frank's is best known for its delicious breakfast burrito, which is a bargain at just $4.99.
papafranksalbuquerque.com
(505) 842-8944
218 Marble Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Lillo Cucina Italiana in Brooklyn
New York has no shortage of good food, and hole-in-the-walls abound there. For great Italian food, you may be tempted to head to Little Italy — but according to online chatter, you'd be better off heading a bit more south, to the neighborhood of Cobble Hill. There you'll find the tiny Lillo Cucina Italiana, a cash-only spot serving a modern twist on classic Italian dishes in a tiny dining room with just four tables.
Some Google reviewers count it among the best Italian they've had anywhere. The best part? The prices are fair too, a rare gem in NYC.
www.lillobrooklyn.com
(347) 763-0899
331 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
North Carolina: Little Chango in Asheville
If you're looking for authentic Latin food in North Carolina, look no further than Little Chango in downtown Asheville. The tiny yellow building is just a hint of the bright flavor that awaits inside.
Customers rave about their arepas, yucca fries, ropa vieja, and vegetarian options. Grab your food to-go or sit inside at the cozy bar area, or outside on their spacious patio.
www.littlechango.com
info@littlechango.com
134 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: Fried's Family Restaurant in Manan
The best hole-in-the-wall restaurants have quirks, and Fried's Family Restaurant's pawn shop/diner combo is just that. Don't let the strange juxtaposition fool you — Fried's is serving up some of the best ethnic food in the state.
Reviewers love the mix of classic German dishes with Russian and Norwegian cuisine, and a homey atmosphere. Try the Knoephla soup, bread pudding, and caramel rolls, which all come highly recommended.
facebook.com/Frieds-Family-Restaurant
(701) 667-1127
1010 Boundary Street NW, Mandan, ND 58554
Ohio: Marie's Restaurant in Cleveland
If you aren't looking closely, you might miss Marie's Restaurant at the bottom of a residential building in Goodrich–Kirtland Park, in Cleveland, Ohio. While this neighborhood is known for its Asian culture and cuisine, Marie's is serving up something a bit different: Croatian and Eastern European cuisine.
Reviewers say this is the most authentic European ethnic cuisine they've had in the state, with a comforting atmosphere making them feel like they've been welcomed into someone's living room. Order the fan-favorite schnitzel with dumplings and gravy, or try the world-class cevapi.
www.mariesrestaurant.net
(216) 361-1816
4502 St Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103
Oklahoma: Junction Remix 580 in Lawton
Breakfast and brunch are served with a twist at this Oklahoma eatery. Junction Remix 580 combines Hawaiian, Korean, and Puerto Rican cuisines with some of the best Southern food dishes for a unique experience.
Reviewers love Junction Remix 580's large portions, reasonable prices, and friendly service that makes them feel at home, calling this spot a hidden gem. And, of course, the delicious food — there's frequent praise for the bulgogi melt, the Spam kimbap, and the chicken and waffles.
www.junctionremix580.com
(580) 280-2206
1509 NW 52nd St, Lawton, OK 73505
Oregon: Cully Central in Portland
This unique Laotian restaurant and sports bar combo is a bit off the beaten path in Portland, Oregon, making it one of the city's best-kept secrets. Still, fans rave online about its unique and authentically flavorful cuisine and friendly staff.
Try the fan favorite nam khao, or grab some of their popular house-made sausages with a side of sticky rice. You can't go wrong with this hidden Portland gem.
www.khaoniewlaostreetfood.com
(503) 208-2752
4579 NE Cully Blvd, Portland, OR 97218
Pennsylvania: Zack's Taco Shack in Tannersville
Tucked away in the side of a ski rental cabin in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, you'll be lucky to stumble upon Zack's Taco Shack. Well-known by locals and frequent visitors to the area, this spot is beloved for its steak tacos and empanadas.
Zack's is the definition of no-frills: Cash only, a few picnic tables, and its bathroom is an outdoor port-a-potty. But you'll get exactly what they promise you: Delicious tacos in a laid-back environment. That's what hole-in-the-walls are all about.
www.zackstacoshack.com
(570) 664-8282
145 Camelback Rd, Tannersville, PA 18372
Rhode Island: Koury's Tavern in Cumberland
Koury's Tavern looks like it could be someone's house, and that's by design. It's exactly how you'll feel when you step into this quaint neighborhood eatery off a residential road in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Reviewers rave about the friendly service and delicious food at this restaurant. The chicken wings served here come in a wide variety of unique flavors, from maple bourbon dry rub to mango habanero sauce, offering something for everyone.
www.kourystavern.com
(401) 658-2591
80 Manville Hill Rd, Cumberland, RI 02864
South Carolina: Mike and Jeff's BBQ in Greenville
Mike and Jeff's BBQ has exactly the worn-in look of a place that's been making fantastic food for many years. This local favorite was voted Greenville's #1 barbecue restaurant in 2023 by locals, but it's been feeding the community since 1996.
This family-owned spot is known for its open-fire slow-cooked meats, which take 16 hours to roast to perfection. Many reviewers call this the best barbecue they've had in North Carolina, or anywhere for that matter. Beyond the signature pulled pork, try their version of some of the most iconic BBQ side dishes, like hush puppies and mac and cheese, with banana pudding for dessert.
www.mikeandjeffsbbq.com
(864) 271-5225
2401 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC 29609
South Dakota: Ron's Cafe in Rapid City
Ron's Cafe has everything you would want from a hole-in-the-wall. One customer describes it on Reddit as a "slice of South Dakota," citing the friendly service and great food in an understated environment.
Ron's serves up comforting breakfast classics, piping hot every time, making it perfect for travelers passing through or locals looking to start their day right. The homemade corned beef hash and chicken fried steak come highly recommended from this South Dakota gem.
facebook.com/Rons-Cafe
(605) 791-2485
2332 W Main St, Rapid City, SD 57702
Tennessee: Jackie's Dream in Knoxville
You can find a lot of soul food and hot chicken in Tennessee, but few eateries will compare in taste and experience to Jackie's Dream. Located in the Oakwood area of Knoxville, Jackie's is a bare-bones, no-frills dining experience that truly feels like a home-cooked meal.
Jackie has been a local legend in the community, serving her food in various locations for over ten years and working up to her dream: Her own restaurant. Hundreds of glowing reviews and recommendations online confirm, that dream is well deserved. Almost every item on the menu has adoring fans — one Google reviewer describes the catfish as "better than grandma's," another lauds the "best fried chicken in the world," and a third describes the fried green tomatoes as "to die for." If you're a soul food fan, this is a can't-miss destination.
www.knoxvillesoulfood.com
(865) 219-5789
1008 E Woodland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917
Texas: Owl Drug Store in Coleman
Not many old-fashioned soda fountain grill pharmacy combos exist today in America, but this one in the small town of Coleman, Texas is thriving. The quaint, old-timey atmosphere makes regulars and visitors alike feel at home, but it doesn't stop there.
Reviewers say the burgers and breakfast are world-class at Owl Drug, second only to the customer service. Be sure to try one of their classic soda fountain drinks or floats to get the true time machine feel.
www.owldrugrx.com
(325) 625-2178
312 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX 76834
Utah: Koosharem Cafe in Koosharem
One Google review describes Koosharem Cafe as being "in the middle of nowhere," and they're not entirely wrong. After all, the town of Koosharem has a population of less than 300.
Still, reviews concur that the hidden nature of Koosharem Cafe is what makes it such a joy to discover. Burgers, pies, and other diner foods are made to perfection and served with a warm, friendly smile to locals and travelers alike in this off-the-beaten-path eatery. That's a winning hole-in-the-wall if we've ever seen one.
www.koosharem.top
(435) 638-7305
105 N Main St, Koosharem, UT 84744
Vermont: Delight Restaurant and Bar in Burlington
Fans of Delight describe it as a hidden gem in the Burlington area. While its exterior and decor are nothing particularly fancy, the inside is clean, comfortable, and welcoming, and the food is delicious.
Delight serves traditional Indian and Nepali dishes which one review describes as "packed with flavor" and "rich and aromatic." Among their most popular dishes are their chili momos and biryani.
www.delightburlington.com
(802) 497-1514
1130 North Ave, Burlington, VT 05408
Virginia: Gertie's in Vesuvius
This nondescript building, off the Tye River Turnpike in rural Virginia, might inspire skepticism from some travelers. Once you try Gertie's food, though, you're bound to become a believer, just like the many five-star reviewers online.
Many Gertie's fans say this is the best burger they've ever had, while others drive from across the state for the cheesesteaks. No matter what you order, you can expect friendly and welcoming service from this family-owned hole-in-the-wall.
gerties-vesuvius.square.site
(540) 377-9313
563 Tye River Turnpike, Vesuvius, VA 24483
Washington: Los Hernández Tamales in Union Gap
Recognized by the James Beard Foundation as an America's Classic in 2018, Los Hernandez Tamales continues to be a local favorite. It even made the Seattle Met's Best Restaurants in Washington state list of 2024.
All that attention hasn't changed the restaurant for much, though. They still make the same fresh, authentic tamales at the same small restaurant with just three tables, in Union Gap, WA. Why mess with a good thing?
www.loshernandeztamales.com
(509) 457-6003
3706 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903
West Virginia: Jim's Drive In in Lewisburg
It doesn't get more hole-in-the-wall than a classic drive-in, housed in an old gas station, in a small town in West Virginia. And it just so happens that Jim's Drive-In is serving up some of the best fast food in the state.
The restaurant was voted Best Burger in the New River & Greenbrier Valleys in 2024 by readers of The Real WV, and Best Hot Dog in 2023. Eat your meal in your car or at one of their outdoor picnic tables — either way, this is a must-stop anytime you're passing through West Virginia.
facebook.com/jimsdrivein
(304) 645-2590
479 Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Wisconsin: Cheesesteak Rebellion in Green Bay
Named as the #2 reader's choice favorite Green Bay restaurant by UpNorthNews in 2024, this cheesesteak joint is a local go-to. Star Wars fans will also appreciate the memorabilia-lined interiors and mini arcade.
The real star here is, of course, the cheesesteak, which fans claim is the best in the state and easily rivals the best in Philadelphia. Shake up the classic order by topping your cheesesteak with salami, or order some of their unique wonton fried pickles to pair with your sandwich.
facebook.com/CHEESESTEAKREBELLION
(920) 391-5721
1301 S Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54304
Wyoming: Silver Spur Cafe in Sheridan
One Google reviewer sums up this classic American diner as an "old school vibe served with smile." Nothing could be more accurate for the charmingly weathered Silver Spur Cafe, located off Highway 90 in northern Wyoming.
Fans rave about its chicken fried steak, biscuits and gravy, and warm cinnamon rolls. If you're looking for a comforting and unfussy breakfast in Wyoming, the Silver Spur Cafe is your spot.
www.silverspurcafe.com
(307) 763-2474
832 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801
Methodology
To identify the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state, we scoured food publications like Eater, the New York Times, and local newspapers. We then corroborated the public's favorites by assessing Reddit, Facebook, and Google Maps reviews. For more best-in-state recommendations, check out our winners for the best burger in every state and the best steakhouses in every state.