Everyday Items You Should Never Put In The Oven

An oven is a godsend, for sure. It can do so much, from baking bread and sweet treats to reheating leftovers. It is also perfect for carrying out unusual hacks you might not have thought of, like ripening avocados in a flash or getting the most flavor out of canned tomatoes. While this terrific appliance is definitely a savior, things can go south quickly when using it, especially if you put the wrong items in it. When we write "items," we mean everyday kitchen tools you'd assume are perfectly safe to use in the oven. These objects can cause the appliance to malfunction, leading to a mess that would take ages to clean up. In the worst-case scenario, terrible accidents could occur when you put these everyday tools in the oven, and no one wants any of that.

Fortunately, to save you all that trouble, we have put together a list of common kitchen items you should never put in the oven, along with the reason for each of them. With some of these tools, it also comes down to paying attention to oven-safe labels, which we will get into as well. All in all, while there are plenty of mistakes you could be making with your convection oven (or gas oven), placing certain items in them that can lead to disasters is one blunder that needs to stop right away.