The Oven Hack For Ripening Avocados In A Flash

To use this hack, start by preheating your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Wrap as many avocados as you need in foil and place them on a baking sheet. Once the oven comes to temperature, heat the avocados for about 10 minutes or a bit longer if they're extra hard. When the time is up, they should be soft enough to use, particularly around the edges. If the avocado is too warm for your liking, place it in the refrigerator to chill.

Though baking an avocado softens the texture, it doesn't actually ripen it. The avocado will be soft enough to use, but the taste will be more on par with an unripe avocado, whereas the texture will be somewhat stringy and not as smooth. In addition, per Healthline, ripening produces more healthy fats; with this quick-fix method, the avocado will not be quite as nutritious.

Because of the sacrifices in taste and texture, there are limited uses for avocados softened in the oven, much as is the case with frozen avocados. They are best used in guacamole, smoothies, or other recipes in which the avocado is mashed or blended with other flavors. For a simple avocado toast, it's best to wait for your avocados to ripen naturally for the best result.