The Nutty Cookies Lucille Ball Used To Make From Scratch
Lucy Ricardo is known for being a quirky character who essentially only colors outside the lines. The leading lady in the iconic "I Love Lucy" TV show is bizarre and impulsive — and Lucille Ball did such a great job portraying her that it is easy to believe the actor was just as chaotic. But Ball was actually all about the details. She practiced bits in her scripts until they were seamless (she even visited a Sees Candy Shop to train for the chocolate-making episode), and that attention to detail extended to her baking as well. She was known for her homemaking skills and for whipping up a wonderful batch of homemade walnut crisps from scratch.
These little cookies are crispy and thin. They tend to snap instead of bend and are not as chewy as they are crunchy. Ball's recipe makes enough dough for 40 cookies and can be stored in the fridge so you don't have to make all of them at once. They are sweet, but not overly so, and they present more of a neutral, nutty flavor that pairs well with pretty much anything. They are delicious alongside morning coffee, as part of a savory snack platter, or included on dessert charcuterie board. You can also tweak the recipe a little to create a whole array of walnut crisps for any occasion.
Tips for Making Lucille Ball's Iconic Walnut Crisp Cookies
Walnut crisps are easy to make, but you have to keep a sharp eye on them when they are in the oven. They are meant to be crunchy and thin, and you will want to make each cookie with a small layer of dough so they can have the right texture. Because they are so thin, it only takes about five minutes in the oven to make up a batch of golden-brown walnut crisps. However, they also can burn easily — so don't leave them in there too long.
There are a few other tricks you can use to ensure you whip up the most brittle, snap-able batch of walnut crisps. Opt for all-purpose flour and try not to add any extra wet ingredients to the batter to keep the cookies crunchy. Make the cookies chewier by piling up a little more batter on the cookie sheet before it goes into the oven and let the crisps cool completely before you remove them from the cookie sheet. Soak your walnuts beforehand to get rid of some of their bitter qualities, and make sure they are fully dry before you use them in the recipe. Store raw batter for walnut crisps in glass to keep it fresh longer and baked cookies in an airtight container to keep them crispy. Make your own spice blend for the batter to add a little extra flavor to the cookies, and put your own special twist on Lucille Ball's walnut crisps.