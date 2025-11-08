The Nutty Cookies Lucille Ball Used To Make From Scratch

Lucy Ricardo is known for being a quirky character who essentially only colors outside the lines. The leading lady in the iconic "I Love Lucy" TV show is bizarre and impulsive — and Lucille Ball did such a great job portraying her that it is easy to believe the actor was just as chaotic. But Ball was actually all about the details. She practiced bits in her scripts until they were seamless (she even visited a Sees Candy Shop to train for the chocolate-making episode), and that attention to detail extended to her baking as well. She was known for her homemaking skills and for whipping up a wonderful batch of homemade walnut crisps from scratch.

These little cookies are crispy and thin. They tend to snap instead of bend and are not as chewy as they are crunchy. Ball's recipe makes enough dough for 40 cookies and can be stored in the fridge so you don't have to make all of them at once. They are sweet, but not overly so, and they present more of a neutral, nutty flavor that pairs well with pretty much anything. They are delicious alongside morning coffee, as part of a savory snack platter, or included on dessert charcuterie board. You can also tweak the recipe a little to create a whole array of walnut crisps for any occasion.