The 1920s Chocolate Factory Lucille Ball Practiced At For An 'I Love Lucy' Episode (Yes, It Still Exists)

There are few scenes in television history quite as iconic as Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance failing to successfully package small pieces of chocolate off of a conveyor belt during the "I Love Lucy" episode titled "Job Switching." Similarly to how "I Love Lucy" led to a renewed interest in wine stomping years later in 1956, the 1952 scene led to many parodies and references in the decades since, both in the world of sitcoms and beyond. In preparation for their encounter with the overactive conveyor belt, Ball and Vance — who played Lucy and Ethel, respectively — paid a visit to See's Candies, a candy factory that first opened in 1921 and is still operating (and providing consumers with its delicious chocolate) to this very day.

While some wrongly believed that the candy factory — which is located on Cienega Blvd in the heart of Los Angeles — was the location where the scene was filmed, See's Candies was instead where the two beloved actresses learned how to make candy in order to be prepared for the iconic episode in question. Nevertheless, Ball and Vance's visit and some potential inspiration for the chocolate factory sequence give the company a massive feather in its cap in terms of notoriety among sitcom fanatics.