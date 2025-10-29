The 1920s Chocolate Factory Lucille Ball Practiced At For An 'I Love Lucy' Episode (Yes, It Still Exists)
There are few scenes in television history quite as iconic as Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance failing to successfully package small pieces of chocolate off of a conveyor belt during the "I Love Lucy" episode titled "Job Switching." Similarly to how "I Love Lucy" led to a renewed interest in wine stomping years later in 1956, the 1952 scene led to many parodies and references in the decades since, both in the world of sitcoms and beyond. In preparation for their encounter with the overactive conveyor belt, Ball and Vance — who played Lucy and Ethel, respectively — paid a visit to See's Candies, a candy factory that first opened in 1921 and is still operating (and providing consumers with its delicious chocolate) to this very day.
While some wrongly believed that the candy factory — which is located on Cienega Blvd in the heart of Los Angeles — was the location where the scene was filmed, See's Candies was instead where the two beloved actresses learned how to make candy in order to be prepared for the iconic episode in question. Nevertheless, Ball and Vance's visit and some potential inspiration for the chocolate factory sequence give the company a massive feather in its cap in terms of notoriety among sitcom fanatics.
See's Candies is a staple of candy-making in Los Angeles and beyond
Being known for its place in sitcom history as a practice location for the iconic "I Love Lucy" scene gives the establishment a notable reputation on its own, but See's Candies is also beloved among many chocolate lovers due to its use of remarkably high-quality ingredients. While some of the factory's treats are better than others — especially as far as See's Lollypops are concerned — the assortment of candies created there, from toffee and truffles to sour drops and, of course, chocolate, are considered by many to be second to none and well worth their occasionally high price tag.
See's Candies' strong and varied lineup of products is one of the most notable reasons why the chain has expanded to over 250 factories across America, first venturing beyond its home city of Los Angeles in 1936 and debuting outside of California in 1961. Today, the nationwide factory is arguably best known for the yearly See's Candies advent calendar — which is so popular that several customers couldn't get it in 2022 due to high demand — but is also generally appreciated for providing a memorable, at times nostalgic experience, both when visiting the factory itself and when enjoying its iconic chocolate once you've returned home.