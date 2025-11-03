Why Nabisco Renamed Fig Newtons To Just 'Newtons'

When Nabisco reintroduced Newtons in 2012, the name change marked a deliberate attempt to pull the cookie into the present. Sales had slowed, and figs just were not pulling people in the way they used to. Figs ranked closer to prunes than pomegranates on the trend scale — not exactly what younger snackers were craving. The rebrand aimed to modernize the cookie's image and remind shoppers that Newtons were not tied to just one flavor anymore.

To make that shift, Nabisco expanded its lineup and reworked its messaging. The brand leaned into fruit varieties, spotlighting flavors like strawberry, blueberry, and apple cinnamon to give the brand a fresher feel. As one Kraft specialist told The New York Times, the goal was to "change the core of the brand to fruit," appealing to longtime fans while pulling in new audiences who didn't grow up on fig filling.

Even with the new name and brighter flavors, the original cookie's reputation lingers. For many, it will always be a fig cookie — the one tucked into lunchboxes or found in grandparents' pantries. When it comes to Fig Newton facts, maybe the biggest surprise is that after more than a century, a simple name change helped Newtons stay familiar while subtly reinventing what they stand for.