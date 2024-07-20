The Fig Newton Mascot You May Not Remember Existed

Fig Newtons first came on the nation's cookie scene in 1891 as "Newtons." The fig-filled cookies were named after a town in Massachusetts near their bakery of origin and became a sweet success early on. A few years later, as the National Biscuit Company (now known as Nabisco) expanded and the cookie's popularity grew, "fig" was added to the name. People loved its crumbly pastry outside and dollop of fruit filling inside. This snack food is one of the oldest and remains in the national lexicon — even as the brand has modernized and the name has reverted to its 19th-century simplicity. But there was a period in the 1970s that has practically been lost to snack food history: The era of Big Fig.

Nabisco had decided that Fig Newtons needed a whimsical new mascot. In the 1950s, a cowboy had declared his love of Fig Newtons to commercial viewers, but this mascot had a more direct relationship with the product. So actor James Harder donned a plump fig costume (with his human face in view), plus curly-toed shoes, and did the Newton dance. Big Fig's job was to sell the deliciousness of the cookie to television watchers everywhere.