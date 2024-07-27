10 False Facts About Fig Newtons You Probably Thought Were True

If you've ever wanted an example of how a food product can defy logic, we present to you the humble Fig Newton. On paper, these cookies are total outliers in today's multicolored, sugary snack world. A simple, somewhat old-fashioned combination of fig paste piped into a soft whole grain shell, they're hardly as exciting as some other offerings out there. However, Fig Newtons have stood the test of time with a lengthy history spanning well over 100 years, and today they remain one of the most popular cookies out there.

As with any food product that's been around for a while, Fig Newtons have had a lot said about them — and not all of it is true. There are so many false facts out there about these unassuming cookies that it's hard to know where to start with debunking them. The origins of the snack's very name, which many people think comes from a rather famous physicist (three guesses as to who that is!), its ingredients, and its healthiness have all been misrepresented time and time again. That's why we've rolled up our sleeves to separate fact from fiction, and to let you in on the truth about Fig Newtons.