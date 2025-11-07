7 Spice Blends You Can Buy From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has a vice president of product innovation who has the oh so difficult job of traveling the world to taste things. This commitment to global flavors especially shines in the company's spice blends. While TJ's has gotten into trouble in the past when it was accused of leaning into exotic fetishization with the way it markets those products (via NBC), on the development side, its products can serve as a gateway for American eaters to all sorts of cuisines they may not have encountered on their own.

There are also cheeky and fun spice blends inspired by products found in other aisles of the grocery store or other greater food concepts. The expanding line of "Everything But The" seasonings started with Everything But The Bagel in 2017, and now includes spice blends that include Everything but the Elote and Everything but the Leftovers. As if to showcase their versatility, many of these seasonings can be found on other TJ's products like chips, popcorn, and even smoked salmon. We've gathered some of the most intriguing and fun spice blends Trader Joe's has to offer to help you find ways to use them that not even the VP of product innovation could come up with.