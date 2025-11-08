Martha Stewart Eliminates Kitchen Odors With This Bottle Of Booze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've got a kitchen conundrum, there's one person you can always turn to. From organizing your kitchen to maximise space, to cleaning stubborn grounds out of your coffee grinder, you know Martha Stewart will have a solution to your problem. So, if you need to get rid of unwelcome and unpleasant smells in the kitchen (and the rest of the house, actually), you know where to turn. The nation's favorite home-maker, Martha Stewart, has a solution! And it's one most of us have on hand already, either on our bar cart or in the freezer. Stewart's go-to solution for scents that are less than fresh? Vodka.

Whether you're dealing with musty tea towels or upholstery that has an unusual smell, or you just want to cover up the fact that you burnt dinner, vodka's your best friend. Which is not something that should be said in many situations, obviously. For cleaning, though, the alcohol in vodka works by enveloping molecules that cause bad smells and evaporating, taking the smelly molecules with it. That means smells aren't just being covered up or temporarily muted; they're actually being removed. So, pour yourself a little martini before the bottle is gone, and get ready to deodorize your home the Martha Stewart way!