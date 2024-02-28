An Important Tip To Keep In Mind When Flavoring Homemade Ice Cream

While there are many ways to make an ice cream mix, most recipes call for a step in which the ingredients are cooked or heated — particularly in custard-based ice creams. These are made with tempered egg yolks, which act as a natural stabilizer and emulsifier that keeps your finished product smooth and creamy and prevents it from becoming a fast-melting mess. Additionally, the cooking process is important for killing bacteria. However, the heat can also be detrimental to the flavor profile of your ice cream if you don't have a little patience.

For example, the chemical composition of something like vanilla extract transforms at high temperatures — and the volatiles so important to its aroma and flavor can even dissipate altogether. This means the best parts of a pricey ingredient may be evaporating into the air rather than making it into your fluffy ice cream.

To avoid this, be sure to add in those elixirs after your base has fully cooled, or just before pouring it into your ice cream maker. About a tablespoon of extract, a few drops of essential oil, or a tablespoon and a half of alcohol per quart of base should do the trick, as these tend to be concentrated and powerful liquids.