Martha Stewart's Trick For Perfectly Cleaning Your Coffee Grinder

It's always fun to find ways to save yourself time and effort in the kitchen, and this coffee grinder cleaning tip from Martha Stewart is a really good example. It's as simple as adding bread to your grinder and letting it run; that's it. That's the whole process. The only further explanation would be to use soft, squishy white bread since it's more sponge-like, or stale bread also works.

The reason this works is twofold: first, the abrasion of the bread on the blades cleans them — but the bread is soft enough that it won't damage or scratch them. Second, the starch in bread has the effect of wicking up any oils and odors leftover from either coffee or spices as the bread absorbs everything that's in there. It doesn't have to be bread, either; the process also works with uncooked rice.

Just another gem in a long line of Stewart's cooking tips. Now if only she could teach us how to become best pals with Snoop Dogg.