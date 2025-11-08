The 10 Most Viral Snacks Of 2025, So Far

With every year comes a new round of snacks, viral flavors, and textures that capture all of us, at least for a while. In 2024, Swedish candy spilled out of the most candy-obsessed country in the world and took over the global snack scene. The year before, the internet fell in love with Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream, and this year is no different. In 2025, people are reaching for new snacks and innovative textures, with brand collaborations and unexpected flavor combinations taking the spotlight.

Mike's Hot Honey shook up the whole world in 2025 with an extensive list of brand collaborations that put a spicy twist on everything from bacon to potato chips. The sweet and spicy flavor profiles don't end there, either. Cheetos released Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle, a twist on the legendary snack, cheese puffs that had everyone obsessed. Cheeze-It collaborated with Wendy's for a Baconater-flavored cracker, and Dubai chocolate is trending stronger than ever, with even more variations on the viral 2024 Dubai chocolate bar. As the holidays approach, we're excited to see what the last couple of months of 2025 will deliver to the snack world, but here are 10 of our favorite viral snacks so far this year.