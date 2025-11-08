The 10 Most Viral Snacks Of 2025, So Far
With every year comes a new round of snacks, viral flavors, and textures that capture all of us, at least for a while. In 2024, Swedish candy spilled out of the most candy-obsessed country in the world and took over the global snack scene. The year before, the internet fell in love with Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream, and this year is no different. In 2025, people are reaching for new snacks and innovative textures, with brand collaborations and unexpected flavor combinations taking the spotlight.
Mike's Hot Honey shook up the whole world in 2025 with an extensive list of brand collaborations that put a spicy twist on everything from bacon to potato chips. The sweet and spicy flavor profiles don't end there, either. Cheetos released Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle, a twist on the legendary snack, cheese puffs that had everyone obsessed. Cheeze-It collaborated with Wendy's for a Baconater-flavored cracker, and Dubai chocolate is trending stronger than ever, with even more variations on the viral 2024 Dubai chocolate bar. As the holidays approach, we're excited to see what the last couple of months of 2025 will deliver to the snack world, but here are 10 of our favorite viral snacks so far this year.
Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheese Puffs
Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle cheese puffs went viral for the innovative and tangy combination of Cheetos cheese dust, a little bit of heat, and plenty of dill. With salt and vinegar-style vibes and enough cheese dust to properly turn your fingers orange, it's been an online sensation in 2025.
Hot honey on everything
Mike's Hot Honey partnered with a bunch of different companies in 2025 and kicked off a viral trend of infusing all kinds of snacks with hot honey. Two viral TikTok recipes were hot honey popcorn and hot honey cottage cheese bowls. RITZ Hot Honey Crackers went viral, and Arizona Tea even partnered with Mike's Hot Honey for a line of spicy-sweet canned teas.
Freeze-dried fruit
Freeze-dried fruit went viral in 2025 in many different forms. It's become a popular ice cream topping and substitute for morning cereal. It's popular straight out of the bag, and it's trending dipped in chocolate or yogurt. Trader Joe's has yogurt-dipped, freeze-dried strawberries that people love, and Aldi's has freeze-dried strawberries, as well as a chocolate-covered version that has become popular.
Wendy's x Cheez-It Baconator crackers
Wendy's partnered with Cheez-It to infuse the flavor of the Wendy's Baconator into a Cheez-It cracker, and the internet was here for it. The crackers are marketed as a limited-time offering, and plenty of people have rushed to their local grocer to snag a bite of this collaboration before it disappears.
Tanghulu candied fruits
TikTok is fascinated with tanghulu is a traditional Chinese snack that's made up of skewered fruit, coated in a clear sugar syrup that hardens on the outside. It delivers an interesting mixture of flavors and textures with the intense sweetness of the candy coating on the outside, accompanied by the taste of fresh fruit when you take a bite.
Freeze-dried candy
We've been freeze-drying everything in 2025, including some of the most popular candies out there. This year brought us freeze-dried Skittles, freeze-dried M&M's, and freeze-dried Jolly Ranchers – all with an airy, puffy texture that added an extra pop of interest to these candies.
Picky Bits
'Picky Bits' is Girl Dinner rebranded for 2025, a completely customized charcuterie plate stacked with all your favorite snacks. It's this year's ultimate treat for a night-in, one that all started with a platter of snacks from Marks & Spencer that included Marmite cheddar sausage rolls and chicken shawarma dip, for a "picky tea."
Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters
Nerds released its newest version of bite-sized candy treats in 2025, and the public loved it. The new Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters are filled with fruity gel that pops out of a Nerds-covered fruity gummy chew. They look wild with dozens of little Nerds on the outside of the gummy, and they taste just as interesting. In fact, at the Sweet's and Snacks Expo, this snack won the "Most Innovative New Release Award."
Gooey Gummies
Gooey Gummies are sour, sticky, and a whole vibe in their own container — and they've established quite the online presence. Snack lovers are swooning over the interactive feature of eating these gummies, digging through sweet, sticky, edible slime to get to the sour gummies inside.
Dubai chocolate continues to be popular
The Dubai Chocolate Bar went viral in 2024, and throughout 202,5 the phenomenon has just kept growing. Dubai chocolate strawberries became particularly popular, as well as a whole list of other ways businesses incorporated the flavors of Dubai chocolate into treats. In 2025, we've seen Dubai chocolate ice cream bars, brownies, and snack bites, and the list seems to keep growing.