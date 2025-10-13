The Legendary Cheesy Snack From The '50s That Still Packs A Punch Today

America is the land of iconic snacks, the birthplace of wonders like Mars Bars, potato chips, and Oreos. Every corner store is lined with crispy, crunchy, and satisfying treats –- and among them is a snack food icon, a puffed corn snack that's guaranteed to turn your fingers orange called Cheez Doodles. These three-inch-long, puffed corn snacks are doused in a heavy coating of vibrant orange powdered cheese. They crunch in your teeth and melt in your mouth, and they've been around long enough that people have started using them in interesting ways –- like Cheez Doodles stuffed in a breakfast burrito or crumbled onto sushi instead of the tempura coating.

Cheese puffs were discovered by accident in the 1930s, and they've been part of American culture ever since. They've stayed mostly unchanged, too -– except for a rotation of new flavors, like the five now available from the snack company, Wise Foods. There are the original and a crunchy version, white cheddar, spicy honey, and honey BBQ flavors. They're part of a genre of snacks called cheese puffs or cheesy poofs, among other names. Cheez Doodles stand out, though, with a light and airy texture and an intense cheesy flavor that keeps customers coming back for more.