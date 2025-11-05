14 Trader Joe's Foods That Are Thanksgiving-Worthy
Few meals throughout the year are as large as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it is a particularly great opportunity for memorable dishes. And as far as grocery stores go, few chains have a food roster as unique and varied as Trader Joe's. Fans celebrate the company's store-brand products year-round, and many of this season's offerings would be right at home on any table.
Whether you build the entire feast from Trader Joe's products or accentuate your own recipes with delicious sides and snacks, it's a good place to stock up for the holiday. This, of course, includes Thanksgiving staples like mashed potatoes and turkey gravy (gluten-free for sensitive stomachs), as well as uniquely Trader Joe's products, like two different stuffing-seasoned snacks.
The store also offers a range of beverages perfect for the holiday meal, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. These include two apple ciders — one boozy and the other just sparkling — and a returning Trader Joe's favorite since 2013.
Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes
These thinly-sliced potatoes are layered atop each other and drenched in a creamy, four-cheese sauce of Parmesan, Asiago, fontina, and provolone — plus garlic and leeks to round out the flavor. But most importantly, they're easy to heat and serve and go well with any protein.
Creamy Corn
Trader Joe's take on creamed corn receives an upgrade by adding cheddar cheese and shallots to the buttery, creamy sauce. The result is a savory-sweet, easy-to-cook side that will have guests asking you for the recipe.
Herbed Dinner Rolls
Dinner rolls are an underappreciated part of Thanksgiving dinner, often accused of being too filling when there's other food to be eaten instead. But Trader Joe's ultra-soft Herbed Dinner Rolls are a holiday seasonal version of their regular (and highly popular) Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls, so you know the flavor is worth the stomach room.
Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips
There are lots of different flavors of kettle chips on the market, but Trader Joe's is one of the only places you'll find a bag that tastes like Thanksgiving stuffing. They're delicious with the meal, but perhaps their real starring role comes the day after: put them on a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich, like leftover turkey and muenster with cranberry sauce.
Sparkling Apple Cider
The carbonation gives this Sparkling Apple Cider a classier touch than a regular, flat cider. Put it in champagne flutes for an elegant, non-alcoholic moment.
Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
This Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese isn't actually macaroni. It uses mezzi rigatoni because the sauce of gouda, cheddar, parmesan, and butternut squash puree is so rich it needs a larger pasta shape to cling to. Sage, nutmeg, and thyme add a seasonal finish of Thanksgiving flavors.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are another Thanksgiving staple, but since it's a feast, you may as well take them loaded. And Trader Joe's offers a full pound of creamy mashed potatoes featuring shredded sharp cheddar, scallions, and uncured bacon, plus sour cream for a tangy finish to each spoonful.
Cornbread Mix
This boxed cornbread mix is available year-round, but some families wouldn't consider it Thanksgiving dinner without the ancient classic, and this is one of the Trader Joe's boxed mixes that are seriously worth it.
Gluten Free Turkey Gravy
What would mashed potatoes be without gravy? While most are made with glutinous flour, Trader Joe's Gluten Free Turkey Gravy is safe for people who cannot eat gluten and remains delicious for anything on one's Thanksgiving plate.
Henry Hotspur's Hard Pressed for Cider
For a toastier Thanksgiving beverage option, Henry Hotspur's Hard Pressed for Cider offers more than just an unusual name. Cold-fermented apples and a tiny bit of fresh apple juice deliver a crisp, gently sweet cider. And with 5.5% alcohol by volume, each can is appropriately boozy without being overwhelming.
Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn
It's not just kettle chips: Trader Joe's added Thanksgiving stuffing seasoning to popcorn as well, and the end result is just as irresistibly munchable. It makes for a fun, light snack while guests wait for dinner to finish cooking and a preview of flavors to come.
Organic Canned Pumpkin
While you're at Trader Joes, pick up some canned pumpkin for an easy homemade pumpkin pie (trust us, it really is easy).
Salted Maple Ice Cream
If you do make that pumpkin pie, Trader Joe's Salted Maple Ice Cream is a beautiful pairing for it. But it's also good on its own, perhaps garnished with a Hold The Cone Mini Ice Cream Cone, one of many delicious Trader Joe's foods for under 5 bucks ($3.99).
Trader Joe's Triple Ginger Brew Sparkling Beverage
Trader Joe's fans know that it wouldn't be fall without the Triple Ginger Brew. The drink has been a recurring seasonal favorite since 2013, and for good reason. It lives up to its name with a strong ginger kick rarely found in store-bought ginger ales, much less store brands. If you haven't tried it, you should see what the fuss is about.