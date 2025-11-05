14 Trader Joe's Foods That Are Thanksgiving-Worthy

Few meals throughout the year are as large as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it is a particularly great opportunity for memorable dishes. And as far as grocery stores go, few chains have a food roster as unique and varied as Trader Joe's. Fans celebrate the company's store-brand products year-round, and many of this season's offerings would be right at home on any table.

Whether you build the entire feast from Trader Joe's products or accentuate your own recipes with delicious sides and snacks, it's a good place to stock up for the holiday. This, of course, includes Thanksgiving staples like mashed potatoes and turkey gravy (gluten-free for sensitive stomachs), as well as uniquely Trader Joe's products, like two different stuffing-seasoned snacks.

The store also offers a range of beverages perfect for the holiday meal, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. These include two apple ciders — one boozy and the other just sparkling — and a returning Trader Joe's favorite since 2013.