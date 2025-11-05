14 Trader Joe's Foods That Are Thanksgiving-Worthy

By Bobby Lewis
Top down view of a Thanksgiving spread with turkey, beef, and several vegetables and decorative gourds Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Few meals throughout the year are as large as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it is a particularly great opportunity for memorable dishes. And as far as grocery stores go, few chains have a food roster as unique and varied as Trader Joe's. Fans celebrate the company's store-brand products year-round, and many of this season's offerings would be right at home on any table.

Whether you build the entire feast from Trader Joe's products or accentuate your own recipes with delicious sides and snacks, it's a good place to stock up for the holiday. This, of course, includes Thanksgiving staples like mashed potatoes and turkey gravy (gluten-free for sensitive stomachs), as well as uniquely Trader Joe's products, like two different stuffing-seasoned snacks.

The store also offers a range of beverages perfect for the holiday meal, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. These include two apple ciders — one boozy and the other just sparkling — and a returning Trader Joe's favorite since 2013. 

Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes

A package of Trader Joe's four cheese scalloped potatoes Trader Joe's

These thinly-sliced potatoes are layered atop each other and drenched in a creamy, four-cheese sauce of Parmesan, Asiago, fontina, and provolone — plus garlic and leeks to round out the flavor. But most importantly, they're easy to heat and serve and go well with any protein.

Creamy Corn

A bag of Trader Joe's frozen creamy corn Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's take on creamed corn receives an upgrade by adding cheddar cheese and shallots to the buttery, creamy sauce. The result is a savory-sweet, easy-to-cook side that will have guests asking you for the recipe.

Herbed Dinner Rolls

A bag of Trader Joe's Herbed Dinner Rolls Trader Joe's

Dinner rolls are an underappreciated part of Thanksgiving dinner, often accused of being too filling when there's other food to be eaten instead. But Trader Joe's ultra-soft Herbed Dinner Rolls are a holiday seasonal version of their regular (and highly popular) Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls, so you know the flavor is worth the stomach room.

Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips

A bag of Trader Joe's Thanksgiving stuffing seasoned kettle chips amid a Thanksgiving spread Trader Joe's

There are lots of different flavors of kettle chips on the market, but Trader Joe's is one of the only places you'll find a bag that tastes like Thanksgiving stuffing. They're delicious with the meal, but perhaps their real starring role comes the day after: put them on a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich, like leftover turkey and muenster with cranberry sauce.

Sparkling Apple Cider

Bottles of Trader Joe's sparkling apple cider with champagne flutes of cider and green apples Trader Joe's

The carbonation gives this Sparkling Apple Cider a classier touch than a regular, flat cider. Put it in champagne flutes for an elegant, non-alcoholic moment.

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Small bowls of Trader Joe's butterbut squash mac and cheese, with halved butternut squashes Trader Joe's

This Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese isn't actually macaroni. It uses mezzi rigatoni because the sauce of gouda, cheddar, parmesan, and butternut squash puree is so rich it needs a larger pasta shape to cling to. Sage, nutmeg, and thyme add a seasonal finish of Thanksgiving flavors.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

A package of Trader Joe's loaded mashed potatoes Trader Joe's

Mashed potatoes are another Thanksgiving staple, but since it's a feast, you may as well take them loaded. And Trader Joe's offers a full pound of creamy mashed potatoes featuring shredded sharp cheddar, scallions, and uncured bacon, plus sour cream for a tangy finish to each spoonful.

Cornbread Mix

A box of Trader JOe's cornbread mix with a tray of blueberry cornbread Trader Joe's

This boxed cornbread mix is available year-round, but some families wouldn't consider it Thanksgiving dinner without the ancient classic, and this is one of the Trader Joe's boxed mixes that are seriously worth it.

Gluten Free Turkey Gravy

Trader Joe's gluten free turkey gravy in a gravy boat and retail container, poured over turkey and potatoes Trader Joe's

What would mashed potatoes be without gravy? While most are made with glutinous flour, Trader Joe's Gluten Free Turkey Gravy is safe for people who cannot eat gluten and remains delicious for anything on one's Thanksgiving plate.

Henry Hotspur's Hard Pressed for Cider

A can of Henry Hotspur's Hard Pressed for Cider next to the six pack box Trader Joe's

For a toastier Thanksgiving beverage option, Henry Hotspur's Hard Pressed for Cider offers more than just an unusual name. Cold-fermented apples and a tiny bit of fresh apple juice deliver a crisp, gently sweet cider. And with 5.5% alcohol by volume, each can is appropriately boozy without being overwhelming.

Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn

A bag of Trader JOe's Thanksgiving stuffing seasoned popcorn, next to a bowl of the same Trader Joe's

It's not just kettle chips: Trader Joe's added Thanksgiving stuffing seasoning to popcorn as well, and the end result is just as irresistibly munchable. It makes for a fun, light snack while guests wait for dinner to finish cooking and a preview of flavors to come.

Organic Canned Pumpkin

A can of Trader Joe's organic canned pumpkin with a mixing bowl of pumpkin and other ingredients Trader Joe's

While you're at Trader Joes, pick up some canned pumpkin for an easy homemade pumpkin pie (trust us, it really is easy).

Salted Maple Ice Cream

A tub of Trader Joe's salted maple ice cream next to bowls of the same, with waffle cones sticking out Trader Joe's

If you do make that pumpkin pie, Trader Joe's Salted Maple Ice Cream is a beautiful pairing for it. But it's also good on its own, perhaps garnished with a Hold The Cone Mini Ice Cream Cone, one of many delicious Trader Joe's foods for under 5 bucks ($3.99).

Trader Joe's Triple Ginger Brew Sparkling Beverage

A green bottle of Trader Joe's triple ginger brew sparkling beverage, with glasses of the same Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's fans know that it wouldn't be fall without the Triple Ginger Brew. The drink has been a recurring seasonal favorite since 2013, and for good reason. It lives up to its name with a strong ginger kick rarely found in store-bought ginger ales, much less store brands. If you haven't tried it, you should see what the fuss is about.

