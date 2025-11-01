Neither Washed Nor In An Airtight Container: How To Keep Cauliflower Fresh Longer

The versatile cauliflower has lately become a replacement for different foods. Finely chop it with a box grater or food processor to replace rice or blend it into soup to give your soup a creamy base without using dairy. It's also a handy substitute for a meat-free chicken parmesan. Cauliflower is delicious as the star in various recipes like the Indian dish, aloo gobi, or the Italian relish, giardiniera. Given how useful this veggie is, it's nice to always have some crisp cauliflower on hand. To do that, you need to store it correctly.

The best way to store a cauliflower, whole or cut up, is in the crisper drawer of your fridge. Leave it unwashed, remove it from its shrink wrap, and place it in a bag with holes, with the stems facing up. Keeping it upside down prevents moisture from building up on the florets, which can make it spoil faster. Doing all this, it should last up to 10 days in the fridge, ready for your delicious meat-free roast. Chopped up florets may not last as long — up to five days in the fridge — but you can help them stay fresh and crisp longer by keeping them in a perforated bag with a paper towel or two to catch the extra moisture.