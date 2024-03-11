Cauliflower Is A Handy Substitute For A Meat-Free Chicken Parmesan

Saucy and cheesy chicken parmesan is a savory dish that's cemented its place as an Italian-American classic. It's a comforting meal that's easy to batch and bake in a casserole dish to please a hungry crowd. But if you have any vegetarians in said crowd or just want an all-veggie meal that's still hearty, you've got options. Enter cauliflower — the cruciferous vegetable with the qualities to not just act as a nutritious chicken replacement, but almost imitate it.

Cauliflower takes on a meaty texture when cooked, giving you a bite that's similar to that of a chicken breast. Even though the cauliflower will be softer than chicken, it still has a stringy tenderness to it, pulling apart and giving that irresistible chewiness with each bite. Cauliflower will also withstand the other hefty ingredients in a traditional chicken parmesan recipe. It won't crumble while being coated in breadcrumbs or dissolve under the moisture of the marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.