Why Whole Cauliflowers Are Such A Popular Meat-Free Roast

Let's face it: That classic Norman Rockwell image of a big holiday dinner centered around a giant roast bird just doesn't represent our celebrations the way it once might have. Whether it's to better reflect our families' cultures, to suit friends and relatives with allergies or other dietary restrictions, or just to try something new, many of us have personal recipe books that include much more than the standard roast turkey, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. Chances are, that's doubly true if you or someone close to you is a vegetarian or vegan.

There's nothing wrong with a vegetarian meal that's comprised of all veggie sides, but it can be nice for meat-free guests to have a "main course" of their own, too. And while meatless roasts aren't a new concept, there's one type of veggie main that's particularly en vogue these days: a whole roasted cauliflower.

There's something about popping an entire head of cauliflower in the oven for an hour or two that takes the cruciferous vegetable from humble to downright exciting. The flavor is nutty and mild, giving you the freedom to season it any number of ways. It's that rare recipe that's both nutritious and trendy — one that any modern home cook should have tucked away for the holidays.