Why Whole Cauliflowers Are Such A Popular Meat-Free Roast
Let's face it: That classic Norman Rockwell image of a big holiday dinner centered around a giant roast bird just doesn't represent our celebrations the way it once might have. Whether it's to better reflect our families' cultures, to suit friends and relatives with allergies or other dietary restrictions, or just to try something new, many of us have personal recipe books that include much more than the standard roast turkey, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. Chances are, that's doubly true if you or someone close to you is a vegetarian or vegan.
There's nothing wrong with a vegetarian meal that's comprised of all veggie sides, but it can be nice for meat-free guests to have a "main course" of their own, too. And while meatless roasts aren't a new concept, there's one type of veggie main that's particularly en vogue these days: a whole roasted cauliflower.
There's something about popping an entire head of cauliflower in the oven for an hour or two that takes the cruciferous vegetable from humble to downright exciting. The flavor is nutty and mild, giving you the freedom to season it any number of ways. It's that rare recipe that's both nutritious and trendy — one that any modern home cook should have tucked away for the holidays.
Veggie roasts of all kinds
Longtime vegetarians and vegans know that options for a meatless centerpiece abound. Since the first Tofurky holiday roast hit grocery store shelves in the mid-90s, store-bought veggie roasts have become a tradition in and of themselves for some households. These are usually roundish hunks of soy and wheat protein, sometimes with a rice stuffing inside or pastry-crusted exterior, and they tend to require minimal prep. Veggie loaves — think meatloaf, but with lentils, nuts, and veggies instead of meat — are another popular entrée, particularly among hosts who prefer to lean a little more towards home cooking and away from prepared foods.
But a whole roasted cauliflower combines the best features of both of these options — not too processed, but not too challenging to prepare, either. If you're steering clear of processed foods as much as possible, you can't get much more natural than an entire head of cauliflower, delicately roasted with the oils and seasonings of your choice. There's some technique required, but much less risk than when cooking meat (undercooked cauliflower might be a little crunchy and bland, but is unlikely to give anyone food poisoning, for instance). It's a show-stopping piece that can be flavored in a myriad of ways, which is probably why it's been seemingly every trendy restaurant's go-to veggie dish for the better part of a decade.
From Michelin-starred kitchens to holiday classic
Within the restaurant world, the Israeli chef Eyal Shani is generally credited with starting the cauliflower craze at his Tel Aviv restaurant Miznon, but now, variations can be found in restaurants around the world, with recipes for whole cauliflower seasoned with flavors from all manner of global cuisines. It's a template that's infinitely customizable, which is probably why so many pro and home cooks feel called to put their own spin on it.
There's also something novel about cooking a veggie in a style normally reserved for meats. Rather than steaming, chopping, mashing, and incorporating it into another dish, roasting a head of cauliflower whole lets you enjoy the various textures you can coax out of a single plant. The cruciferous surface not only provides bumps and ridges to hold on to oil and spices, but it gets brown and crunchy in delicious contrast to the tender, moist interior. It even provides some theater, the way carving a piece of meat does — sliding a knife through the browned edges causes mouth-watering steam to rise up from the soft, white middle. It's proof that plant-based cooking isn't doomed to be boring, frustrating, or artificial.
If you're not done planning your holiday menu yet, vegan and omnivorous guests alike will be impressed by a beautifully roasted whole cauliflower. Just pick your favorite seasonings, and get ready to claim your title as the best plant-based host around.