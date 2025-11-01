No Space For A Dishwasher In Your Home? The Solution Is On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in a tiny apartment, then you may find yourself without a built-in dishwasher or without the space to have one installed. You may think you're doomed to hand-wash all of your dishes, but that's actually not the case. Instead, there's the Comfee' portable countertop dishwasher, available on Amazon for $299.99 (or $239.99 to $249.99 if you catch it on sale) to help with your dishwashing needs (and is an easy way to deep-clean your kitchen sponges). It comes with everything you need to get started, and there's no installation required. You can even use the same dishwashing pods that you use for a normal dishwasher.

This countertop dishwasher is compact — it's 17.24 inches tall, 16.53 inches wide, and 17.13 inches deep (29.53 inches when the door is open). Even if you don't have enough space to keep it on the counter full-time, you can simply pull it out when needed — be sure to use our hacks to make the most of minimal kitchen cabinet space to store it properly.

Additionally, the dishwasher has six settings: normal, rapid, glass, air refresh, hygiene, and fruit. The air refresh mode circulates air to efficiently dry your dishes and machine after any wash mode. The hygiene setting is especially noteworthy, as it uses a water temperature of 162 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure that all dishes are sanitized. In other words, besides not being able to fit as many dishes, this countertop dishwasher does just about everything that a built-in dishwasher does.