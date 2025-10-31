The Absolute Best Ruffles Potato Chips Are Tangy And Delicious
When Ruffles first arrived in 1948, it changed the snack game with its ridged take on the classic potato chip. The creator, Bernhardt Stahmer, named the chips after 16th century lace collars that had a similar corrugated — or ruffled — appearance. Voilà: Ruffles. He thought his technique for cutting the potatoes to have ridges made them taste like cheese, and speculated it had to do with the potatoes bruising during cutting. However, no one knows why. It wasn't until 1985 that Ruffles cemented this association with cheese by releasing our reviewer's favorite flavor: cheddar and sour cream.
Our reviewer crunched their way through various Ruffles flavors to see which one is the best, and cheddar and sour cream came out on top. Admittedly, this was already our reviewer's favorite flavor, but they gave them all an unbiased try to find the No. 1 ranking. They judged each chip on flavor, texture, and heat, and found cheddar and sour cream the best one to follow through on its flavor promise. The powdered sour cream shines with richness, and the powdered cheddar adds tang, creating a tasty balanced complement to the chip. It's basically a toned-down version of the best baked potato.
What other people say about Ruffles Cheese and Sour Cream
Our reviewer is not alone in their love of Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream chips. In a Reddit thread about which chipmaker has the best of this flavor, Ruffles were a clear favorite, with many users calling them addicting. But all is not well in the world of Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream. Fans of the flavor have noticed a change in the chip. One Reddit thread asked, "Ruffles seem to have less seasoning on the chips or am I crazy?" Many users agreed they seem to have less. One user complained that "half the chips taste plain." Another Redditor posted, "I miss the way they tasted when I was a kid! I actually prefer the Pringles version. It's not oily and nicely flavored." (This version also fared rather well in our ranking of the most popular Pringles flavors!)
But it's not just Ruffles that appear to have less seasoning — people are complaining that everything has less flavor these days. "Producers are cutting corners and raising prices. I have noticed many products losing their flavors lately," one user pointed out. Ultimately, it's up to you to try the chips and see if it deserves the top spot.