The Absolute Best Ruffles Potato Chips Are Tangy And Delicious

When Ruffles first arrived in 1948, it changed the snack game with its ridged take on the classic potato chip. The creator, Bernhardt Stahmer, named the chips after 16th century lace collars that had a similar corrugated — or ruffled — appearance. Voilà: Ruffles. He thought his technique for cutting the potatoes to have ridges made them taste like cheese, and speculated it had to do with the potatoes bruising during cutting. However, no one knows why. It wasn't until 1985 that Ruffles cemented this association with cheese by releasing our reviewer's favorite flavor: cheddar and sour cream.

Our reviewer crunched their way through various Ruffles flavors to see which one is the best, and cheddar and sour cream came out on top. Admittedly, this was already our reviewer's favorite flavor, but they gave them all an unbiased try to find the No. 1 ranking. They judged each chip on flavor, texture, and heat, and found cheddar and sour cream the best one to follow through on its flavor promise. The powdered sour cream shines with richness, and the powdered cheddar adds tang, creating a tasty balanced complement to the chip. It's basically a toned-down version of the best baked potato.