The Fast Food Scandal That Landed Burger King Workers In Hot Water

Burger King employees are always there for us, churning out juicy burgers and salty fries, and an epic breakfast menu filled with tasty food items every time we visit the drive-thru. They go above and beyond for their customers, whistleblowing on menu items they'd never touch and highlighting hidden gems like the BK soft serve ice cream. But recently, BK employees in Spain reappeared in the news for a different reason — they've officially been fired from their jobs after throwing an off-the-clock parking lot party during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, has ruled in favor of Burger King in an ongoing lawsuit about the firings. Employees are expected to uphold company policies even if they aren't actively whipping up a best-selling Whopper or dropping onion rings into the fryer. That was true especially in 2020, when the company was enforcing special rules for customers and employees during the pandemic. It also sends a message going forward to all fast-food employees: You'd better watch what you do off the clock if you want to keep your job.