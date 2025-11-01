Julia Child's Ideal Beef Cut For Pot Roast Isn't Chuck Or Round

Julia Child may be known as The French Chef, but she taught the U.S. how to cook. Decades later, her recipes are still beloved by many, although sometimes it's hard to ignore the fact that many of the classics were written in the '50s and '60s. One example of this? Child's recipe for "Boeuf a la Mode," which most Americans know as a pot roast. This in-depth recipe doesn't use the cuts you might expect. In fact, it might be hard to find some of Julia's unusual cuts of beef at a modern American butcher. The usual cuts of beef for this hearty meal include, chuck, round, and brisket, while Julia suggests rump, followed by sirloin, tip, and knuckle. Modern pot roast heroes do make an appearance; chuck comes fifth in Julia's roundup of appropriate cuts of meat, then there's top round, with bottom round bringing up the rear.

Rump, sirloin, and tip are all very affordable cuts of meat, while knuckle is rarely used in modern home kitchens (if you can get it and you know how to cook it, however, you'll find that knuckle is a real bargain). Child's original recipe appeared in 1961, and so was probably written in the 1950s, when rationing and post-war shortages were ongoing. On top of that, it's based on techniques from France, where austerity after WWII was much more severe. If cheap cuts worked in her Boeuf a La Mode, of course she was going to use them.