5 Kitchen Gadgets Under $30 That Feel Way More Expensive
You can't get much for $30 these days ... or can you? We've compiled a list of kitchen gadgets that'll cost you less than three crisp $10 bills, and the best bit is, their prices are a big surprise. Each of these items all feel far more expensive than they really are, because honestly, when's the last time you spent $30 on anything other than a fast food feast or a couple items at the pharmacy?
These kitchen gadgets all make great gifts for any keen cooks in your life, but they're also the perfect price for a little self-care splurge. From old school kitchen tools that chefs love and the rest of us have forgotten about to high-tech doo-dads designed to maximize fun and style, there's something for everyone. In fact, why even choose? All five will set you back less than $150. Besides, you deserve a few tools to help you make the most of your time spent in the kitchen.
DASH popcorn popper
This small and stylish hot-air popcorn popper from DASH comes in a few colors, including bright red and soft lavender. Most colorways sell on Amazon for under $30, which is a steal as a very similar popcorn maker from Cuisinart is close to twice the price. DASH's 16-cup popcorn makers have a retro look that evokes drive-in movies, all-night diners, roller-rinks, and bowling alleys, and the brand has even collaborated with Peanuts to produce an ultra-nostalgic Snoopy colorway (although this limited collab is a little more expensive than the other models). Of course, popcorn makers are a fun feature at a party, and they're an entertaining gadget for kids, but loving popcorn isn't something you grow out of.
DASH's popcorn popper comes with a booklet of recipe ideas, but you can definitely get creative beyond that. Why not whip up some homemade smoky taco seasoning for a savory snack, or give your popcorn an Australian twist with a sprinkle of chicken salt? If you really want to branch out, you can also pop or puff other seeds and grains in this kitchen gadget, including quinoa, amaranth, and sorghum. With toasty, nutty flavors, all three of these puffed treats can all be used to top yogurt bowls, add texture to homemade granola, or to build a tasty DIY trail mix you can snack on all day. Pretty good going for a kitchen gadget that costs less than $30!
Fante's food mill
Food mills are something of a forgotten kitchen classic. They have numerous uses in the kitchen; some people swear by them for making the creamiest possible mashed potatoes, they're a great way to make baby food and fruit purees, and they have been used for generations both for preparing tomato sauce and crushing tomatoes for canning. Given that last use case, it's no surprise that the Fante's food mill is made by an Italian company with over a century of experience crafting and selling kitchen supplies.
Available on Amazon for less than $25, the Fante's food mill is made with BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, and includes several discs that range from coarse to fine. The red pop of this hand-cranked food mill will brighten up any kitchen, and since it's so stylish, it could easily double as decor when hung up, making kitchen clutter a charming feature, not a bug, just like nonna would have done back in the old country. Finally, as food mills like this are completely mechanical, they last a long time. Take care of your Fante's food mill, disassembling it to clean and drying it carefully, and you might end up handing it down to the baby you're making puree for in a couple of decades.
OXO Good Grips meat thermometer
Meat thermometers are one of the few roasting tools we consider essential at Daily Meal. While most people have a meat thermometer at home, few of them actually use it, which is pretty concerning when it comes to food safety. Your friends and family might not thank you every time they don't get sick, but hey, you're doing good work; according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietics, a meat thermometer is the only way to truly tell if your protein is actually safe to eat. If you have a clunky, hard-to-use thermometer that's gathering dust, it's time to replace it with one you'll actually utilize. So, snag the OXO Good Grips meat thermometer for just over $25 on Amazon, and grill, roast, and fry with the confidence of a professional, all without breaking the bank.
This meat thermometer has a thin tip for super quick readings, a large and easy-to-read digital face, and a pivoting head so you can read it from any angle. With the thermometer's protective cover listing USDA-recommended temperatures for various types of meat, you'll have no excuse not to use this essential but often ignored gadget, which offers reliable food safety guidance at a real bargain price.
Escali Primo digital food scale
Although digital scales are a basic kitchen item in many parts of the world, they're somewhat less popular in the United States. If you're an enthusiastic baker, you might already have one, as weighing ingredients when baking improves accuracy, helps you get consistent results, and is frankly easier and tidier than using cups and measuring spoons. But scales aren't just for baking! They're great for coffee enthusiasts, as weighing both water and beans helps ensure the best possible brew ratio, while at-home mixologists can use them to make small, specific adjustments to their cocktail recipes and DIY simple syrups. So if this kitchen gadget sounds like it would come in handy, check out the Escali Primo digital food scale.
This model is available on Amazon in a few colors, and all of them are under $30, so you can grab one in your favorite color and coordinate it with your kitchen decor, or buy a fun, bright gift for a friend who loves baking and needs to ditch their measuring cups. Escali's compact digital kitchen scale came out on top in Wirecutter's rankings, which tested speed, accuracy, ease of storage and cleaning, and how intuitive the scale's interface is. As they're extremely accurate, digital scales are also an excellent portion control tool. Whether you have specific dietary needs or are trying to meet certain nutritional goals, Escali's kitchen scale might just be your secret weapon.
Klemon DIY fermentation kit
These colorful plastic lids do more than just seal your wide-lidded canning jars. Using airlocks that look more science lab than kitchen counter, they allow you to make fermented foods at home in a controlled way, no burping schedule needed. From sauerkraut to hot sauce, forgotten experiments and exploded jars can be collateral damage for the adventurous fermentor, but with just over $20 and a few clicks on Amazon to order Klemon's DIY fermentation kit, they can be a thing of the past.
As it's both brightly colored, practical, and perfect for foodie experimentation, a fermentation kit would make a great gift for kitchen tinkerers and wannabe homesteaders preparing for winter. It's easy to use, and, as the airlocks come apart for easy cleaning, it's also super easy to store. After all, we all know someone who's a serial kitchen hobbyist and has cabinets overflowing with gadgets, and probably don't want to encourage more of the same! Luckily, this budget-friendly kit is multi-use; when a pickle or ferment is finished, you can just pop off the airlock and replace it with a grommet, turning these lids into ... well ... lids. So, even when it's not canning season, you have a color-coded set of six lids that fit Ball, Mason, Kerr, and many other wide-mouth canning jars.