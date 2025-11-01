5 Kitchen Gadgets Under $30 That Feel Way More Expensive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can't get much for $30 these days ... or can you? We've compiled a list of kitchen gadgets that'll cost you less than three crisp $10 bills, and the best bit is, their prices are a big surprise. Each of these items all feel far more expensive than they really are, because honestly, when's the last time you spent $30 on anything other than a fast food feast or a couple items at the pharmacy?

These kitchen gadgets all make great gifts for any keen cooks in your life, but they're also the perfect price for a little self-care splurge. From old school kitchen tools that chefs love and the rest of us have forgotten about to high-tech doo-dads designed to maximize fun and style, there's something for everyone. In fact, why even choose? All five will set you back less than $150. Besides, you deserve a few tools to help you make the most of your time spent in the kitchen.