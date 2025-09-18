Give Bland Fries A Flavor Boost With This Australian Seasoning Tip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fries are one of the best foods. But what if they were better? That's a question asked and answered in Australia, where pretty much everyone adores chicken salt. Originally created by Mitani to dust on rotisserie chicken, it has long been rumored that the salt was once accidentally dumped on fries by a busy line cook — a mistake that turned out to be culinary genius. If your fries are just a little bland and need a kick, chicken salt is probably what you need.
A blend of onion powder, garlic powder, celery salt, paprika, curry powder, sometimes MSG or yeast extract, and often chicken bouillon or chicken skin, the seasoning mix is deeply umami and a tiny bit sweet. Really, it's no surprise that it gives fries such a flavor boost! While they were both invented to perfectly season skin-on chicken, the US's poultry seasoning and Australia's chicken salt are not the same thing. Poultry seasoning may well be good on fries or home fries, but its herbaceous, woody flavors are very different from chicken salt's umami kick.
The original chicken salt included both chicken and MSG, but these days, many popular chicken salts contain neither. The most popular brand, Mitani, is suitable for vegetarians and is made with yeast extract and salt, providing an MSG-like flavor without the use of MSG. Of course, ingredients vary from brand to brand. Some have returned to delicious, umami monosodium glutamate, as myths about it have been busted. Additionally, smaller boutique brands that have popped up in recent years, as the flavoring has become cool again, are more likely to include some chicken.
Tips for finding chicken salt in the US, and for making it at home
Just like many other rubs and seasoning mixes, it's pretty easy to DIY chicken salt at home. You should probably try it first, however, so you know what you're aiming for. If you're in the US, chicken salt shouldn't be too hard to find. Try an Australian specialty store for the classic Mitani chicken salt, or try a bottle of Dangold's Gourmet Collection Chicken Salt, available on Amazon. Chicken salt also made an appearance on Shark Tank in the United States; you can buy the JADA brand salt on Amazon. Although the healthy focus of the seasoning, which appeared on Shark Tank, means it may not pack the same punch as the original. That being said, as it's both vegan and gluten-free, the JADA salt is excellent for anyone with dietary restrictions.
If you're making chicken salt from scratch, you'll definitely need garlic granules, onion granules, salt, and smoked paprika. Most recipes also call for chicken bouillon powder, but if you're vegan or vegetarian, you can replace it with a plant-based chicken-flavored stock powder. There are plenty available, but if you're keen to keep things antipodean, why not grab a tin of Australia's Massel Chicken Style Stock Powder from Amazon? Other common ingredients include celery seeds, sugar, mustard powder, and curry powder. Nutritional yeast offers an extra umami flavor, but if you're comfortable cooking with MSG, then a half teaspoon will bring your seasoning to life. Kept in a cool, dark, and dry place in a screw-top container, chicken salt will remain delicious up to three months. In the unlikely event you forget a jar, use your best judgment. Like other spices, it won't really go bad, but it may be less potent and could clump.
Chicken salt isn't just for fries – it might work on almost everything
The flavor-boosting power of chicken salt doesn't only work on fries and roast chicken. You can also add it to snacks like home-made popcorn or chips, sprinkle it over veggies, and use it as a dry rub when barbecuing. The slightly spicy, rich flavor is also a boon to corn. Think homemade elotes, with a twist from Down Under.
Chicken salt isn't just for dinner and snack time, though. If you're hankering after some additional umami at breakfast, why not sprinkle chicken salt over avocado toast or top eggs with the delicious, bright flavor powder? On Reddit, suggestions for chicken salt range from using it to jazz up basics like rice to using it on cheese toast, to "put it on everything." Moving to the real experts, Australians swear by chicken salt on potato scallops. This makes sense, as they're a close relative of the French fry. Scallops are slices of boiled potato deep-fried in a beer batter. They're very similar to Scotland's potato fritters, although you'd be lucky to find chicken salt in a Glasgow chippy.
Whatever you decide to shake it on, chicken salt might just become your new favorite seasoning. Its status with Australians, both at home and abroad, is legendary. They seem to put it on everything, so it's fine to follow your heart when it comes to adding a pinch or two of the stuff to a meal or snack.