Fries are one of the best foods. But what if they were better? That's a question asked and answered in Australia, where pretty much everyone adores chicken salt. Originally created by Mitani to dust on rotisserie chicken, it has long been rumored that the salt was once accidentally dumped on fries by a busy line cook — a mistake that turned out to be culinary genius. If your fries are just a little bland and need a kick, chicken salt is probably what you need.

A blend of onion powder, garlic powder, celery salt, paprika, curry powder, sometimes MSG or yeast extract, and often chicken bouillon or chicken skin, the seasoning mix is deeply umami and a tiny bit sweet. Really, it's no surprise that it gives fries such a flavor boost! While they were both invented to perfectly season skin-on chicken, the US's poultry seasoning and Australia's chicken salt are not the same thing. Poultry seasoning may well be good on fries or home fries, but its herbaceous, woody flavors are very different from chicken salt's umami kick.

The original chicken salt included both chicken and MSG, but these days, many popular chicken salts contain neither. The most popular brand, Mitani, is suitable for vegetarians and is made with yeast extract and salt, providing an MSG-like flavor without the use of MSG. Of course, ingredients vary from brand to brand. Some have returned to delicious, umami monosodium glutamate, as myths about it have been busted. Additionally, smaller boutique brands that have popped up in recent years, as the flavoring has become cool again, are more likely to include some chicken.