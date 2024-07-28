What Is Fermentation And What Does It Really Do To Food?

There are probably some foods that will immediately come to mind when you hear the word "fermentation." Kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, and sourdough are all well known for the bright, tangy taste provided by the fermentation process. But flavor isn't all that fermentation offers, and the practice is far more widespread than you might think. Grapes become wine through fermentation, and cacao pods transform into chocolate. The process has been used for more than 10,000 years, because not only do fermented foods take on new textures, tastes, and qualities, but they also have a longer shelf life. And all it takes is microorganisms to break down carbs.

Well, okay, it's a bit more complicated than that (as most culinary biological processes are). But in a very general way, fermentation is microorganisms, like different types of bacteria or yeast, breaking down starches or sugar, turning them into acids or alcohols, and producing carbon dioxide. There are a lot of variables within that broad definition, and when you mix them up, you'll get three different types of fermentation.